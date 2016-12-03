About us    146 guests on line
  Press Releases > Daytona Motorsport 03-12-2016

Daytona 24-hour goes international for 2017
The UK's most competitive hire-kart 24-hour race goes global with Sodi World Series. Second event scheduled for October 2017 due to overwhelming demand. One of the most thrilling events on the kart racing calendar, the Daytona 24-Hour, is going international for 2017. Due to the meteoric sell-out of the April 24-hour endurance,  Daytona has scheduled a second fantastic opportunity to race over 24 hours at its flagship venue at Milton Keynes on October 7th and 8th. The 2017 Daytona 24-hour Race will also form part of the Sodi World Endurance Series (www.sodiwseries.com), with teams invited of up to 12 drivers from across the UK, Europe and further afield, to compete for World Championship points in its superb Sodi RT8 Race Karts.  

Daytona's legendary Rotax Evo-powered DMAX's, the UK's fastest fleet of performance hire-karts, will form their own exciting and highly competitive class to race alongside the Sodi's. 

Daytona's famous 24-hour event was first introduced back in 2009 and has enjoyed packed grids every year since. The event is renowned on the kart racing calendar as being the most competitive of its kind due to the first- class preparation of the DMAX and Sodi fleets - the UK's  most professional hire-karts - and has attracted professional drivers such as Nicolas Hamilton and Alex Brundle.

Daytona provide everything required to race at next year's event including a race-prepared DMAX or Sodi kart, race-suits, helmets and gloves, two hours practice, qualifying and space to pitch for tent and motorhome.

With space for just 42 teams in total, Daytona recommend early booking to secure a place. Please call Mark Wimblett in the first instance on 033 033 278 70 and for more information please see www.daytona.co.uk/daytona-international-24-hours-october-2017

NB: The race is a Sodi World Series Endurance Race and SodiKart class entries will run without a minimum weight limit. In order to keep the field competitive and ensure the best racing possible, DMAX Class karts will run to a minimum weight limit for kart and driver of 204Kgs. DMAX karts weigh 119Kgs so drivers will ballast up to 85Kgs minimum weight.

