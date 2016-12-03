Daytona's legendary Rotax Evo-powered DMAX's, the UK's fastest fleet of performance hire-karts, will form their own exciting and highly competitive class to race alongside the Sodi's.





Daytona's famous 24-hour event was first introduced back in 2009 and has enjoyed packed grids every year since. The event is renowned on the kart racing calendar as being the most competitive of its kind due to the first- class preparation of the DMAX and Sodi fleets - the UK's most professional hire-karts - and has attracted professional drivers such as Nicolas Hamilton and Alex Brundle.





Daytona provide everything required to race at next year's event including a race-prepared DMAX or Sodi kart, race-suits, helmets and gloves, two hours practice, qualifying and space to pitch for tent and motorhome.





With space for just 42 teams in total, Daytona recommend early booking to secure a place. Please call Mark Wimblett in the first instance on 033 033 278 70 and for more information please see www.daytona.co.uk/daytona-international-24-hours-october-2017





NB: The race is a Sodi World Series Endurance Race and SodiKart class entries will run without a minimum weight limit. In order to keep the field competitive and ensure the best racing possible, DMAX Class karts will run to a minimum weight limit for kart and driver of 204Kgs. DMAX karts weigh 119Kgs so drivers will ballast up to 85Kgs minimum weight.