With that mentality in place, ROK CUP USA will:

1- Reduce the number of races for 2017

2- Analyze the all current races on the 2017 calendar and try to minimize travels for racing teams

3- Work together with other race organizations

4- Create an easier points system

5- Create championship programs that allow drivers a direct ticket to the International Final in Italy

ROK CUP USA will release its new schedule on Monday and assures all Rokkers they will be extremely satisfied.