“The Florida Winter Tour has a longstanding reputation as a premier International Rotax MAX Challenge, and we are pleased to continue the tradition of awarding Grand Finals tickets to the champions,” explains MAXSpeed Group President Richard Boisclair.

Valued at approximately $8,000 per class, Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals tickets include use of new chassis & engine, kart stand, fuel, three sets of tires, complete set of mechanics tools and XPS products.

MAXSpeed Group will announce additional ticket allocations for the US Open and United States Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals in the coming weeks.