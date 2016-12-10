About us    146 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > MAXSpeed 10-12-2016

Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals Tickets to Be Awarded at Florida Winter Tour 2017
“MAXSpeed Group allocates five tickets for FWT class champions”. As preparations for the 2017 karting season ramp up, MAXSpeed Group is pleased to announce today the ticket allocation for the 2017 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF) for the Florida Winter Tour. Upon conclusion of the International Rotax MAX Challenge, the following champions will be awarded coveted tickets to represent their country at the Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal from November 4-11, 2017: Rotax Junior MAX; Rotax Senior MAX; Rotax DD2 MAX; Rotax DD2 MAX Masters; Rotax MAX Masters.

“The Florida Winter Tour has a longstanding reputation as a premier International Rotax MAX Challenge, and we are pleased to continue the tradition of awarding Grand Finals tickets to the champions,” explains MAXSpeed Group President Richard Boisclair.
 
Valued at approximately $8,000 per class, Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals tickets include use of new chassis & engine, kart stand, fuel, three sets of tires, complete set of mechanics tools and XPS products.
 
MAXSpeed Group will announce additional ticket allocations for the US Open and United States Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals in the coming weeks.

dot box

comments


"Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals Tickets to Be Awarded at Florida Winter Tour 2017" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about MAXSpeed

Most read story about MAXSpeed:
MAXSpeed Group Appoints Bill Wright As Promoter For 2011 Rotax Pan-American Challenge
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Focus On
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.208 Seconds