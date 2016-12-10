Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals Tickets to Be Awarded at Florida Winter Tour 2017
“MAXSpeed Group allocates five tickets for FWT class champions”. As preparations for the 2017 karting season ramp up, MAXSpeed Group is pleased to announce today the ticket allocation for the 2017 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF) for the Florida Winter Tour. Upon conclusion of the International Rotax MAX Challenge, the following champions will be awarded coveted tickets to represent their country at the Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal from November 4-11, 2017: Rotax Junior MAX; Rotax Senior MAX; Rotax DD2 MAX; Rotax DD2 MAX Masters; Rotax MAX Masters.
“The Florida Winter Tour has a longstanding reputation as a premier International Rotax MAX Challenge, and we are pleased to continue the tradition of awarding Grand Finals tickets to the champions,” explains MAXSpeed Group President Richard Boisclair.
Valued at approximately $8,000 per class, Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals tickets include use of new chassis & engine, kart stand, fuel, three sets of tires, complete set of mechanics tools and XPS products.
MAXSpeed Group will announce additional ticket allocations for the US Open and United States Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals in the coming weeks.
