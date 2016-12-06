About us    146 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > FLORIDA WINTER TOUR 06-12-2016

Dan Wheldon ambassador award to be presented at Florida Winter Tour finale
"A new and deserving winner will be awarded the Dan Wheldon Ambassador Award in March". The tradition continues in 2017 as once again, the Dan Wheldon Ambassador Award willbe presented at the final round of the MAXSpeed Entertainment Florida Winter Tour. Awarded by Race Tech Development's Mike Maurini and with Ben Cooper claiming the honors in 2015 and Garett Potter in 2016, the 2017 award will see another deserving team, group or individual claim the prestigious honors as the popular winter karting program closes out their 2017 season. "I am honored to be able to continue the tradition with the Dan Wheldon Ambassador Award and present it in March," expressed Mike Maurini, who took over the program in 2015. "Dan was a great friend of mine, our family and the karting community as a whole. He was not only a racer, but he poured his heart and soul into the motorsport world and though his presence is not physical, we all know he is there watching down on all the racers of the world." Created by former Florida Winter Tour Owner and promoter Bill Wright, the Dan Wheldon Ambassador Award is expressed in his words as two fold: First to honor the memory of Dan Wheldon, secondly to inspire others to be aware and adopt the personal attributes that made Dan an outstanding father, racer, friend and a strong and positive image for the karting community.

Continuing the Wright's tradition, the award will be presented to a Florida Winter Tour participant who best represents karting with a highly competitive spirit, a helpful and positive attitude, and a professional image. The eligibility for the award requires the recipient to be a Florida Winter Tour participant. Although drivers are the most prominent part of any series, success in karting requires groups of individuals including parents, tuners, mechanics, coaches, team managers, business owners, importers, track owners and event promoters.
 
Maurini added, "The list of award winners from previous years include Jim Russell Jr., Alan Rudolph, Jorge Arellano, Ben Cooper and Garett Potter. I can't wait to see who will be the recipient in 2016."

dot box

comments


"Dan Wheldon ambassador award to be presented at Florida Winter Tour finale" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about FLORIDA WINTER TOUR

Most read story about FLORIDA WINTER TOUR:
Round #1 at Florida Winter Tour with National Rotax Masters Champion Scott Roberts
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.338 Seconds