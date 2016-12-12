About us    146 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > Circuito Int. Napoli 12-12-2016

Trofeo “A. Senna” for Sarno’s season closure with big numbers, great races and dramatic turn of events.
At Circuito Internazionale Napoli, Trofeo A. Senna signs the seasonal end of races for the Karting. After an hectic first day, finals showed the best Karting as organization, as motorsport...a pure and fantastic Sarno’s story. Try to image a failure of the merging, between the wheel nut and the wheel gun...and try to image that after the deal, the driver with its adrenaline boost, won also the race. More of less this is the story of Trofeo Senna, year 2016. Officially, two days of Karting. On schedule Qualifying Practices session and Race 1 on Day 1 and Final phase with other 2 races on Day 2. 204 drivers on track with Race Direction that create 11 class (mix) balancing the vehicles performances. Hectic the day 1. Hectic most of all for some troubles occorse to chronometers staff. It is a thing who happen in the best families. Problems solved and the race finally goes on in Sarno’s style. Fantastic! Eyes on KZ2 class where the Circuito’s will be the next stage for the new CIK FIA European KZ season. So, for the QP, best lap for F. Vezzelli (Crg/Modena) at 56.915. In OKJ, is landlord G. Fusco (EvoK/Lke) to mark the pole with 1.01.015. Concening the 60cc Mini (cadetti) nice battle between R. Al Dhaheri (TonyKart/Tm) and G. Miń (Energy/Tm). Then from Rotax, pole position for M. Candela (Junior+Max) and E. Sessa (DD2). Race #1. The 60Mini class start with a roster of 58 drivers. Then create other two groups. For group A, win the race M. Paparo (Praga/Tm) and for group B, is N. Bedrin (TonyKart/Tm) the first on top. For KZ2, winner is G. Palomba (Intrepid/Tm). In OKJ, M. Moretti (TonyKart/Vortex). For the Rotax, great race for L. Rosina (Max), for M. Settimo (Junior) and for E. Sessa (DD2). For the Iame X30, winner for Race 1 is A. Di Cori (X30 Super). Race #2. The battle for the overall standing for Trofeo Senna became hard. For KZ2, M. Pastacaldi (Maranello/Tm) gain the first spot on podium; in OKJ is again G. Fusco the winner; Concerning the Rotax classes, M. Candela score the victory on Max, like M. Narciso on Junior. For DD2 is always a Sessa’ affair. For Iame X30 again and always A. Di Cori on top. 

Race #3. For the 60ccMini, first raw with M. B. Paparo (FormulaK/Tm) and U. Ugochukwv (Energy/Iame) but G. Miń at the end of a fantastic weekend win the race. In OKJ, thrilling victory for M. Moretti from BabyRace over G. Fusco. On KZ2 class, Pastacaldi leads the group till the seventh lap of ten when at first bend after the starting line the first three drivers closing the race in advance. L. Fuoco (Crg/Tm) with a smart pace, gain the top and win the race. For Rotax classes under the spotlights M. Candela on the Max, S. Narciso on Junior and E. Sessa from DD2. Iame X30 again 
 for Di Cori who climb the Trofeo’s general standing and is the overall winner of Trofeo Ayrton Senna edition 2016. Keep in touch for the Karting with Circuito Internazionale Napoli, Sarno’s track and see you for 2017 season!


dot box

comments


"Trofeo “A. Senna” for Sarno’s season closure with big numbers, great races and dramatic turn of events." | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about Circuito Int. Napoli

Most read story about Circuito Int. Napoli:
Engine on at Sarno's Circuit (Italy)
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.284 Seconds