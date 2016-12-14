About us    146 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > DYLAN TAVELLA 14-12-2016

Dylan Tavella closes out impressive 2016 season
"Tony Kart driver adds wins, national championship, and Team USA invite to resume". Dylan Tavella closes out successful karting season and looks forward to new challenges in 2017. The 2016 season has been one for the books for junior driver Dylan Tavella. From his race wins across multiple series to becoming a national champion and representing Team USA at the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Italy, Tavella has managed some impressive accomplishments in his second year in the junior category. Competing in a variety of competitive series on multiple engine platforms, including the Florida Winter Tour, Rotax US Open, United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS), and the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour, the young driver left 2016 with a stout resume, proving himself as one of the top junior drivers in the country. Tavella began 2016 competing at the Florida Winter Tour and USPKS, claiming multiple wins in both series. Moving into the summer, he turned his attention to the Rotax US Open in Utah, claiming a second place finish after a tough battle for the win. The following month at the SKUSA SummerNationals in Indiana, Tavella set the pace for the field and took home back-to-back main event wins. Two weeks later, the Tony Kart driver showed that his game was better than ever as he claimed the Rotax Junior Grand Nationals win in Sonoma, California, becoming the Rotax Junior National Champion and earning his ticket and Team USA invite to the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals.

After much testing and preparation, the young driver headed overseas in October with Team USA to the Rotax Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy. Despite his consistent driving and strong effort, Tavella faced adversity at the international event. Keeping his head held high, the New York resident came back to North America to finish his season running two events in Vegas, the US Open finale and the SKUSA SuperNats 20. Earning a fifth place finish at the US Open in Vegas, he pushed for an even better result at the SuperNationals. Determined to achieve this goal, Tavella landed himself on the second step of the podium and took home the silver to close out his excellent season.
 
"It was a great season and I am starting 2017 in a few weeks," explained Tavella. "I will be competing at the World Karting Association Manufacturers Cup event in Daytona Beach between Christmas and New Years and will be gunning for the top step of the podium."
 
The remainder of Tavella's 2017 plans are currently in progress as he prepares to begin his season with the momentum gained in 2016. With the hopes to carry this season's success into 2017, Dylan Tavella's final schedule and season plans will be announced at a later date.
 

dot box

comments


"Dylan Tavella closes out impressive 2016 season " | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about DYLAN TAVELLA

Most read story about DYLAN TAVELLA:
Dylan Tavella podiums in Florida Winter Tour opener
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Focus On
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.165 Seconds