Kosmic Kart is part of the OTK Kart Group, a worldwide leading Italian manufacturer of chassis and parts. OTK stands out for its continuous research and development, from design to full production of components within its own facilities in order to assure quality and performance of its products.

This new partnership comes along with NF/Piquet Sports' business growth plans following last October's arrival of Nelson Piquet Jr. and Piquet Sports, in addition to basing the team at the Orlando Kart Center facility in Orlando, Florida.

"We are very glad and proud to see NF/Piquet Sports among us in Orlando. They are extremely professional and it is my belief they have all the capability to help develop kart racing in Florida," stated Andre Martins, owner of the Orlando Kart Center.

Up until now, ItalKart was NF/Piquet Sports' partner and helped them secure several race wins, podiums and championships throughout the years.

"We are truly thankful to the Valiantes and Italkart for embracing us as family members. With them we learned a lot and reached our first wins and recognition in the US and in our home country. Our next steps lead us to new challenges and we are very motivated to keep succeeding. Anyways, the Italkart family will always be part of our history and will be in our hearts forever," said team owner Andre Nicastro.