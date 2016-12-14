Nf/Piquet Sports to become Kosmic Racing Team in Florida
"Team's base will be in Central Florida at Orlando Kart Center". The new Orlando, Florida based team NF/Piquet Sports announces that it will be representing OTK's brand Kosmic Kart in the state of Florida. They will also be an exclusive Kosmic Kart and OTK parts dealer for Central Florida. The announcement comes weeks after the team's astonishing performance at the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals where NF/Piquet Sports drivers fought for victory until the last lap in each of the X30 and Swift engine classes on Super Sunday. NF/Piquet Sports took home the victory with Vinicius Tessaro in IAME Micro Swift and Eduardo Dieter in IAME X30 Master, before being punished after the checkered flag for an on track incident that he was not part of. Team owner Andre Nicastro fought for a win until last turn in the X30 Senior main event, while Rafael Camara did the same in IAME Mini Swift. In IAME X30 Junior, Diego Ramos won heat races and sat on the front row for the main event on Super Sunday.
Kosmic Kart is part of the OTK Kart Group, a worldwide leading Italian manufacturer of chassis and parts. OTK stands out for its continuous research and development, from design to full production of components within its own facilities in order to assure quality and performance of its products.
This new partnership comes along with NF/Piquet Sports' business growth plans following last October's arrival of Nelson Piquet Jr. and Piquet Sports, in addition to basing the team at the Orlando Kart Center facility in Orlando, Florida.
"We are very glad and proud to see NF/Piquet Sports among us in Orlando. They are extremely professional and it is my belief they have all the capability to help develop kart racing in Florida," stated Andre Martins, owner of the Orlando Kart Center.
Up until now, ItalKart was NF/Piquet Sports' partner and helped them secure several race wins, podiums and championships throughout the years.
"We are truly thankful to the Valiantes and Italkart for embracing us as family members. With them we learned a lot and reached our first wins and recognition in the US and in our home country. Our next steps lead us to new challenges and we are very motivated to keep succeeding. Anyways, the Italkart family will always be part of our history and will be in our hearts forever," said team owner Andre Nicastro.
