· Deutsche Kart Meisterschaft

About us    146 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > DKM 17-12-2016

Vega is going to equip the DKM 2017 as well
Long-time partnership continues Frankfurt on the Main. Italian tire manufacturer Vega is going to stay the sole supplier of the four grade series of the German Kart Championship in the 2017 season as well. In an extensive bidding process, the total package Vega offered was crucial to the decision of the people responsible at the DMSB. Before the beginning of the season, the DMSB already published the call for proposals regarding the assignment of a tire supplier for the year 2017. For the first time this was announced for each individual class and only for a year. In the end, the people responsible at the German Motorsports Foundation picked Italian manufacturer Vega. During the past years, Vega already equipped the four grade series DKM, DJKM, DSKM and DSKC. After thorough checks of the different offers, Vega stood out with an attractive total package and is going to stay a strong partner of the German Kart Championship in the year 2017 as well. The tire mixtures for the classes also remain the same according to the CIK-FIA specifications. The DKM (OK) starts with Vega XP Prime, the DSKM (KZ2) and the DSKC (KZ2) starts with Vega XM Prime, the juniors of the DJKM (OK Junior) with Vega XH2 Option. All four classes of the German Kart Championship will be start with Vega W5 rain-tires.

At the beginning of May, the kick-off to the German Kart Championship is going to take place in Bavarian Ampfing. After that the drivers are going to travel to Kerpen and then, if the final approval goes through, to the Hunsrückring in Hahn for the half-time event. The second half of the year then holds two highlights: The semi-final at the Prokart Raceland Wackersdorf and the big finale at the end of October in Italian Lonato.

Overview of dates:
May 5th – 7th 2017 – Ampfing
May 26th – 28th 2017 – Kerpen
July 7th – 9th 2017 – tba
August 25th – 27th 2017 – Wackersdorf
October 20th – 22nd 2017 – Lonato (ITA)


dot box

comments


"Vega is going to equip the DKM 2017 as well" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· Deutsche Kart Meisterschaft
· More about Deutsche Kart Meisterschaft

Most read story about Deutsche Kart Meisterschaft:
DKM starts halftime-race at the Erftland
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.219 Seconds