Andrea Margutti Trophy on 24-26 March 2017, Trofeo delle Industrie on 27-29 October 2017 The two events organized by Parma Motorsport at the South Garda Karting Circuit of Lonato have been confirmed also for 2017. The 28th Andrea Margutti Trophy will take place next 24-26 March, while the 46th Trofeo delle Industrie will get on stage next 27-29 October. The dates of the two traditional and historic Trophies organized by Parma Motorsport at the South Garda Karting Circuit of Lonato have been decided: the 28th Andrea Margutti Trophy will be run next March 24-26 2017, while the 46th Trofeo delle Industrie on 27-29 October 2017. The two important rounds that are part of the International CIK-FIA calendar will be run also in 2017. The two "cornerstones" in the history of Italian and International karting will be open to categories 60 Mini, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior and Iame X-30 in 2017. The Andrea Margutti Trophy will reach its 28th edition in the weekend of 24-26 March. The race will continue its history in the mark of tradition of the event that was initiated back in 1990 to remember the young talent Andrea Margutti who passed away early in 1989. The race has successfully relocated to the South Garda Karting in 2012, while keeping its original aim of highlighting the protagonists of International karting. Russian drivers have dominated the past edition of the Andrea Margutti Trophy: Rusian Fomin won 60 Mini on Tony Kart/Tm/Vega, Alexander Smolyar OK and Ivan Shvetsov OK-Junior, both on Tony Kart/Vortex/Vega. The most powerful category, KZ2, was won by the Italian from Brescia Giacomo Pollini, on CRG/Tm/Vega. The Trofeo delle Industrie is the oldest race of international karting. Born in 1971, it has always been organized by the current management of Parma Motorsport, that moved the event to South Garda Karting in 2012. The Trofeo delle Industrie will celebrate its 46th edition in 2017, a quite special result for a karting race that will propose again its traditional very rich money prize next 27-29 October 2017 in Lonato. The hall of fame of this event comprises a lot of the strongest Italian and International karting racers. Russian drivers have been shining last year, as in the case of Nikita Bedrin who topped 60 Mini's charts on Tony Kart/Tm/Vega and Pavel Bulantsev, who won OK-Junior on Tony Kart/Vortex/Vega. The Italians won KZ2 with Riccardo Longhi on BirelArt/Tm/Vega, while Nicoḷ Zin had the upper hand in Prodriver Under on CKR/Tm/Mg and Andrea Tonoli in Prodriver Over on CRG/Tm/Mg.

