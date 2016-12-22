Press Releases > PISTA SOUTH GARDA 22-12-2016

Subscriptions open for Winter Cup 2017 at South Garda Karting of Lonato The new karting season will kick off in Lonato with the Winter Cup scheduled for February 17-18-19 2017. Entries can be submitted from December 22nd 2016 at www.southgardakarting.it. The South Garda Karting circuit of Lonato opened entry lists for the 22nd Winter Cup, race scheduled for February 17-18-19 2017, on December 22nd. The forthcoming Winter Cup will be open to categories Mini Rok, KZ2, OK and OK-Junior. All categories will fit Bridgestone tyres. Entries will have to be submitted at www.southgardakarting.it and payment of entry fees done by credit card. The next International karting season at South Garda Karting will kick off with the 22nd Winter Cup. The traditional event part of the CIK-FIA international calendar confirmed its place as first battling field also in 2017, as the strongest karting drivers in the world and the most important works and private Teams will gather in Lonato to challenge each other in a first technical and sporting contest. Last year's victory of KZ2 went to the several-times winner Marco Ardig̣ on Tony Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone, who managed to secure his fifth European Championship in Genk's KZ later on in the season. The Winter Cup 2016 has also welcomed the victory of Nicklas Nielsen – at the debut in the new category OK, the Danish driver completed his karting career with another victory on Tony Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone before moving to motorsport. The victory of OK-Junior went to another strong protagonist of the international season: Finlay Kenneally on FA Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone. A few months afterwards, the British driver claimed the victory at the European Championship, while a prestigious victory at the Winter Cup in Mini Rok was secured by the young Francesco Pizzi on Energy-Vortex-Bridgestone.

The past edition of the Winter Cup saw 270 entered drivers coming from 36 different countries. A total of 66 drivers challenged each other in KZ2, 32 in OK, 65 in OK-Junior and a stunning 105 in Mini Rok.

