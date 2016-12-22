About us    107 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > PISTA SOUTH GARDA 22-12-2016

Subscriptions open for Winter Cup 2017 at South Garda Karting of Lonato
The new karting season will kick off in Lonato with the Winter Cup scheduled for February 17-18-19 2017. Entries can be submitted from December 22nd 2016 at www.southgardakarting.it. The South Garda Karting circuit of Lonato opened entry lists for the 22nd Winter Cup, race scheduled for February 17-18-19 2017, on December 22nd. The forthcoming Winter Cup will be open to categories Mini Rok, KZ2, OK and OK-Junior. All categories will fit Bridgestone tyres. Entries will have to be submitted at www.southgardakarting.it and payment of entry fees done by credit card. The next International karting season at South Garda Karting will kick off with the 22nd Winter Cup. The traditional event part of the CIK-FIA international calendar confirmed its place as first battling field also in 2017, as the strongest karting drivers in the world and the most important works and private Teams will gather in Lonato to challenge each other in a first technical and sporting contest. Last year's victory of KZ2 went to the several-times winner Marco Ardig̣ on Tony Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone, who managed to secure his fifth European Championship in Genk's KZ later on in the season. The Winter Cup 2016 has also welcomed the victory of Nicklas Nielsen – at the debut in the new category OK, the Danish driver completed his karting career with another victory on Tony Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone before moving to motorsport.

The victory of OK-Junior went to another strong protagonist of the international season: Finlay Kenneally on FA Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone. A few months afterwards, the British driver claimed the victory at the European Championship, while a prestigious victory at the Winter Cup in Mini Rok was secured by the young Francesco Pizzi on Energy-Vortex-Bridgestone.

The past edition of the Winter Cup saw 270 entered drivers coming from 36 different countries. A total of 66 drivers challenged each other in KZ2, 32 in OK, 65 in OK-Junior and a stunning 105 in  Mini Rok.

dot box

comments


"Subscriptions open for Winter Cup 2017 at South Garda Karting of Lonato" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about PISTA SOUTH GARDA

Most read story about PISTA SOUTH GARDA:
THE WINTER CUP OF LONATO IS "SOLD OUT". THE RACE IS IN SCHEDULE FROM 17th TO 19th FEBRUARY 2012
dot box

Associated Topics

· Italia
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.352 Seconds