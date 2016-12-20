Any WKA driver who races the WKA Winter Cup race in Ocala will receive FREE registration for the fourth and final ROK CUP USA race in Orlando the following week. So it's simple, you register for one race but have the opportunity to run two events. Don't have a ROK motor? Contact ROK CUP USA for details on how to rent an engine for the race in Orlando.

ROK CUP USA is fully committed to helping any WKA ROK SHIFTER driver during the WKA Winter Cup. Below some of the small details on how ROK CUP will be present helping:

For any drivers who do not have a ROK SHIFTER engine there is no need to worry. ROK CUP USA has a great dealer program and with fantastic engine rental programs.

Ocala Gran Prix, TB Karting and Trinity Karting will be competing in the WKA program and will offer full engine rental packages as well as trackside support.

Here are just some of the important information you should know before heading out to Daytona:

1. All ROK SHIFTERS must run Motul 2t Oil

2. All ROK SHIFTERS will be on Bridgestone ROK tires





ROK CUP USA is putting tremendous efforts in providing its drivers a unified racing calendar. We understand that karting will only grow if all the organizations work together to make karting easier, less expensive, and more fun for its customers. ROK CUP USA is tired of listening to the organizations talking but taking no action. With that in mind ROK CUP USA has decided to be the first to take action by working with WKA in scheduling back to back events in Pittsburg and New Castle in 2017, showing the commitment of two organizations working together now, and into the future to benefit the karters and teams.