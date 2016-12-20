About us    310 guests on line
  Press Releases > Daytona Motorsport 20-12-2016

Fast fun with mega discounts at Daytona's new year sale
Daytona's Happy New Year Sale starts on 27th December with fantastic money-off savings for adults and children. Daytona's superb nationwide venues open daily throughout the festive season*. New Year Sale runs right through to the end of January 2017. Why not add some fast fun to the holiday season and celebrate the New Year with fantastic savings at Daytona kart venues nationwide.... Starting on 27th December, Daytona's superb floodlit circuits at Sandown Park, Milton Keynes and Tamworth are offering massive 20% discounts for Arrive&Drive and Race Fees for adults and children as well as its Exclusive Race Events.  The' super sale' starts the day after Boxing Day and will run right through to the end of January 2017 - allowing everyone plenty of opportunity to get out and get speedy! Everyone from five years old and upwards can enjoy the thrills of real motorsport at the UK's premier kart racing venues - Daytona's experienced staff and first-class equipment ensures thrills for all in a safe controlled environment. 

Daytona's outstanding indoor kart circuit in Manchester is offering 10% off all Open Races, Arrive&Drive and all Junior and Bambino events.  Daytona is also offering 20% off Exclusive Events on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the New Year Sale.

All Daytona circuits are offering 20% off Meetings and Conference Bookings too!

So for festive fun for adults or children over the holidays, look no further, then you can book now on our Online Booking Pages, or you can call us on 033 033 27870 to book or to find out more information.

If you are looking for a team-building event to kick the New Year off, then call the friendly Daytona sales team on 033 033 27870 to book meeting rooms, race events and hospitality – and save 20% in our New Year Sale.

* Closed New Year's Day only

**Bambino modules and Arrive&Drive for 5-7 year-olds are available at Manchester, Milton Keynes and Sandown Park Only. Daytona's InKart Championships are excluded from the New Year Sale.

