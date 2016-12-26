Press Releases > TONY KART 26-12-2016

Armstrong driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy Marcus Armstrong joins the Ferrari Driver Academy. Marcus Armstrong joins the Ferrari Driver Academy. The young Marcus, who trained with our Racing Team, has been selected by the Ferrari Driver Academy. Marcus, has been competing with our Racing Team for two seasons at high level, racing in both the single speed category (KF and OK), and in the shifter category, KZ, with the best karting experienced drivers. The growth gained within the Racing Team has allowed the talented Armstrong to be asked for entering, deservedly, the prestigious training program for young drivers, the Ferrari Driver Academy. The Tony Kart Racing Team has signed a technical collaboration agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy whose choice, Armstrong, represents the first welcomed result of this agreement. All the Tony Kart Racing Team staff agrees and is glad for the decision taken by the FDA.

