About us    232 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > TONY KART 26-12-2016

Armstrong driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy
Marcus Armstrong joins the Ferrari Driver Academy. Marcus Armstrong joins the Ferrari Driver Academy. The young Marcus, who trained with our Racing Team, has been selected by the Ferrari Driver Academy. Marcus, has been competing with our Racing Team for two seasons at high level, racing in both the single speed category (KF and OK), and in the shifter category, KZ, with the best karting experienced drivers. The growth gained within the Racing Team has allowed the talented Armstrong to be asked for entering, deservedly, the prestigious training program for young drivers, the Ferrari Driver Academy. The Tony Kart Racing Team has signed a technical collaboration agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy whose choice, Armstrong, represents the first welcomed result of this agreement.

All the Tony Kart Racing Team staff agrees and is glad for the decision taken by the FDA.

dot box

comments


"Armstrong driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about TONY KART

Most read story about TONY KART:
ALL YOU NEED IS….. SHOPTONYKART.COM
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.252 Seconds