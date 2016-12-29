Press Releases > WSK 29-12-2016

One month to go to the beginning of the 2017 season of WSK Promotion. Entries to the WSK Champions Cup of 29th January are already open as well as the entries to the WSK Super Master Series, on schedule on 5th February. Pre-season tests at the Circuit of Adria on 21st and 22nd January. The 2017 online entries open on wsk.it. The 2017 season organised by WSK Promotion is approaching fast and there are already lots of entrants to the season-openers on schedule at the Adria Karting Raceway. The online entry procedure is active on the official website wsk.it. International teams and drivers are filling the form to take part in the beginning of the racing season hosted by the northern Italian facility. Three weeks of tests and WSK races in Adria. The circuit of Adria is hosting the season opening events: three consecutive weekends starting with the pre-season tests on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd January 2017. At the following weekend, the first race of the year: the WSK Champions Cup, a single round event. Then, a week later, it will be time for the WSK Super Master Series, with the first out of four rounds, from 2nd to 5th February.

comments "One month to go to the beginning of the 2017 season of WSK Promotion." | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments

The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register Related Links · More about WSK



Most read story about WSK:

WSK -ROUND 2 - SARNO (ITALY), 5 -8 MARCH 2009

Associated Topics · Internazionale

· Kart Facebook Twitter





Options

Printer Friendly



Send to a Friend



