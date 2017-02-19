Press Releases > PISTA SOUTH GARDA 05-01-2017

Novelties in Lonato ahead of the Winter Cup 2017 The South Garda Karting circuit keeps innovating and is about to adopt the new barcode system and scanner to check tyres, starting from the next Winter Cup scheduled for 17-18-19 February 2017. The 2017 race calendar has also been defined. The South Garda Karting circuit is getting ready for the forthcoming sporting season with a series of improvements that will deliver some other useful services to drivers. The renovation of the circuit has been completed at the beginning of 2016 and these works made the spectacular new layout reach 1.200 meters. Following all the other innovations like the latest generation Apex timing system – South Garda Karting is the first track in Italy using and managing this system, and the effective CCTV system, the circuit of Lonato is now ready to unveil another novelty that is destined to make checking operations more efficient. The South Garda Karting will in fact adopt the innovative barcode system to check tyres since the first race of 2017, the 22nd Winter Cup to be held next 17-19 February. Such a system will speed up all the verification procedures ahead of the start of each race and will further improve the level of fairness granted to all drivers. Entry lists of the 22nd Winter Cup, race scheduled for next 17-18-19 February, are already open. Admitted categories are Mini Rok, KZ2, OK and OK-Junior, with all categories fitting Bridgestone tyres. Subscriptions must be sent through the website www.southgardakarting.it and entry fees will have to be paid by credit card.

Meanwhile, the 2017 racing calendar of the South Garda Karting has been made official. The main dates follow:

17-18-19 February 2017 22nd WINTER CUP International race Cat.: Mini Rok, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior

25-26 February 2017 28. SPRING TROPHY, Round 1 National race, Enpea Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level

11-12 March 2017 28. SPRING TROPHY, Final National race, Enpea with validity for the Regional Championship Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level Iame X30 Trophy Challenge Round 1

19 March 2017 ROK CUP North Area, Round 3

24-26 March 2017 28th ANDREA MARGUTTI TROPHY International Race Cat.: 60 MINI, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior, Iame X-30 Trophy

8-9 April 2017 EASY KART TROPHY

29-30 April, 1 May 2017 ACI KARTING ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 1

20-21 May 2017 2nd SOUTH GARDA KARTING TROPHY Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level Rotax Italia

9-11 June 2017 EASY KART TROPHY

1-2 JULY 2017 4th SUMMER TROPHY National race, Enpea with validity for the Regional Championship Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level Rok Cup North Area, Round 8

30 September, 1 October 2017 27th AUTUMN TROPHY, Round 1 National race, Enpea Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level

7-8 October 2017 27th AUTUMN TROPHY, Final National race, Enpea Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level, Rok Cup

11-14 October 2017 ROK CUP INTERNATIONAL FINAL International race

20-21-22 October 2017 DKM – GERMAN KART CHAMPIONSHIP Cat.: OK-Junior, OK, KZ2, KZ2 Cup

27-28-29 October 2017 46th TROFEO DELLE INDUSTRIE International race Cat.: 60 Mini, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior, Iame X-30 Trophy

12 November 2017 WINTER TROPHY EASYKART

