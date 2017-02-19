Novelties in Lonato ahead of the Winter Cup 2017
The South Garda Karting circuit keeps innovating and is about to adopt the new barcode system and scanner to check tyres, starting from the next Winter Cup scheduled for 17-18-19 February 2017. The 2017 race calendar has also been defined. The South Garda Karting circuit is getting ready for the forthcoming sporting season with a series of improvements that will deliver some other useful services to drivers. The renovation of the circuit has been completed at the beginning of 2016 and these works made the spectacular new layout reach 1.200 meters. Following all the other innovations like the latest generation Apex timing system – South Garda Karting is the first track in Italy using and managing this system, and the effective CCTV system, the circuit of Lonato is now ready to unveil another novelty that is destined to make checking operations more efficient. The South Garda Karting will in fact adopt the innovative barcode system to check tyres since the first race of 2017, the 22nd Winter Cup to be held next 17-19 February. Such a system will speed up all the verification procedures ahead of the start of each race and will further improve the level of fairness granted to all drivers.
Entry lists of the 22nd Winter Cup, race scheduled for next 17-18-19 February, are already open. Admitted categories are Mini Rok, KZ2, OK and OK-Junior, with all categories fitting Bridgestone tyres. Subscriptions must be sent through the website www.southgardakarting.it and entry fees will have to be paid by credit card.
Meanwhile, the 2017 racing calendar of the South Garda Karting has been made official. The main dates follow:
17-18-19 February 2017
22nd WINTER CUP
International race
Cat.: Mini Rok, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior
25-26 February 2017
28. SPRING TROPHY, Round 1
National race, Enpea
Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level
11-12 March 2017
28. SPRING TROPHY, Final
National race, Enpea with validity for the Regional Championship
Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level
Iame X30 Trophy Challenge Round 1
19 March 2017
ROK CUP
North Area, Round 3
24-26 March 2017
28th ANDREA MARGUTTI TROPHY
International Race
Cat.: 60 MINI, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior, Iame X-30 Trophy
8-9 April 2017
EASY KART TROPHY
29-30 April, 1 May 2017
ACI KARTING ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 1
20-21 May 2017
2nd SOUTH GARDA KARTING TROPHY
Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level
Rotax Italia
9-11 June 2017
EASY KART TROPHY
1-2 JULY 2017
4th SUMMER TROPHY
National race, Enpea with validity for the Regional Championship
Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level
Rok Cup North Area, Round 8
30 September, 1 October 2017
27th AUTUMN TROPHY, Round 1
National race, Enpea
Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level
7-8 October 2017
27th AUTUMN TROPHY, Final
National race, Enpea
Cat.: OKJ, OK, KZ2, KZ3, KZ4, 60 Mini, Entry Level, Rok Cup
11-14 October 2017
ROK CUP INTERNATIONAL FINAL
International race
20-21-22 October 2017
DKM – GERMAN KART CHAMPIONSHIP
Cat.: OK-Junior, OK, KZ2, KZ2 Cup
27-28-29 October 2017
46th TROFEO DELLE INDUSTRIE
International race
Cat.: 60 Mini, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior, Iame X-30 Trophy
12 November 2017
WINTER TROPHY EASYKART
