Tavella stands on podium at first event of the season "Talented junior driver earns two silvers at season opener". National Champion Dylan Tavella begins his 2017 season right where he left off in2016- on the podium. The skilled pilot earned two podium finishes last week at the first race of the season, round one of the World Karting Association (WKA) Manufacturers Cup at Daytona International Speedway. After having a phenomenal 2016 season, Tavella is aiming for an even better 2017, an attainable goal with his great results from the first event of the year. On day one, Tavella started off by qualifying sixth in the competitive TaG Junior category. He earned seventh place in the prefinal, ready to do battle in the final to fight for podium contention. After a competitive drive, Tavella found himself in the second position when he crossed the finish line in the final. On day two, he qualified in the seventh position. The young driver put his head down and drove to gain positions in the prefinal, finishing second when the checkered flag flew. In the final, he maintained his speed and consistency to earn his second silver for the week. Tavella ended the week the leader of the championship standings, due to his consistent finishes in all races during the week.

"I am very happy with our results this week," explained Dylan Tavella. "I could not have asked for a better way to kick off the new season. Although we wanted the win, we battled hard all weekend and two second place finishes is a great way to start the year. We had an amazing season in 2016, and I hope we can top that in 2017. With the results from this week, I can see that this is very achievable. I want to thank Mike Doty from Mike Doty Racing, my mechanic and driver coach Charlie Swayne, and Woltjer Racing Engines for all their help and support this week. I cannot wait to see what the rest of 2017 will hold for us!"



