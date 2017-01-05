About us    155 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > Benik 05-01-2017

Fefo Barrichello joins Team Benik for 2017 season
"The young Barrichello will see action in a host of different series this year". With multiple drivers already confirmed for the 2017 karting season, Team BENIK is pleased to welcome Fefo Barrichello to the Florida based program. Son of former Formula One and IndyCar driver and current Stock Car Brasil standout Rubens Barrichello, Fefo will pilot the familiar ‘Blue BENIK’ beginning next week at the 2017 MAXspeed Entertainment Florida Winter Tour. Testing with the BENIK squad on several occasions in the past few months, Fefo showed great speed with mechanics and team management was impressed in every aspect of his abilities. “We are extremely happy to welcome Fefo to the team,” explained BENIK Kart Co-Owner Nick Mitchell. “Racing runs in the blood in the Barrichello family and our program is the perfect match for a future star in the world of motorsports. At his recent tests, he showed that he has talent and great speed. We are confident that he will be a threat at the Florida Winter Tour.” Fefo will see action during both the Vortex ROK and Rotax MAX weekends of the Florida Winter Tour. Piloting a BENIK in the Vortex Mini ROK class, the young pilot will then trade in his Vortex powerplant for a Rotax Mini MAX for the second weekend of the two weekend format. Fefo will also compete with Team BENIK at the 2017 SuperKarts USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour as well as select ROK Cup USA and Rotax MAX events throughout the season.

Mitchell continued, “2016 was a great season for the BENIK brand as we claimed multiple race wins and championships across North America. We are focused to continue our winning ways in 2017 and hope to help Fefo achieve success abord a BENIK chassis.”

dot box

comments


"Fefo Barrichello joins Team Benik for 2017 season" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about Benik

Most read story about Benik:
Team Benik dominates Tag Cadet at Skusa Summernationals
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Focus On
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.151 Seconds