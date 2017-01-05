Press Releases > VDK Racing 05-01-2017

9 drivers looking for victory in 2017 After an extraordinary 2016 season in OK-Junior topped by the World Championship for Victor Martins, VDK Racing is preparing to start the assault on the international competitions again with a complete programme and a strengthened squad of nine drivers in 2017. The undeniable experience and the quality of the Belgian team’s work enable it to once again show first-class ambitions on the international scene. When the new CIK-FIA international categories came onto the track in 2016, VDK Racing was quickly competing with the factory teams and the biggest teams. «We have always remained faithful to our way of working,» explains Eric Verdaasdonk. «Far from benefiting from unlimited financial resources, we focus on the essentials to offer our customers competitive services from every point of view. We rely on our long experience and constant development work, both on the Kosmic chassis and on the Parilla engines, with permanent questioning and no assumptions. In the area of engines, our long-standing collaboration with the IAME factory and our results allow us to have the best engines and all the latest developments during the year. Finally, we take care to take into account the particularities of each of our drivers to give them everything they need, technically and personally.» With its nine drivers, the 2017 VDK team looks great. Due to the recent age changes introduced by the CIK-FIA, the OK category is better represented. Winner of the world junior title, Frenchman Victor Martins will be one of the pillars of VDK alongside Belgian Ulysse De Pauw. The Russian Lev Lomko, from X30 Junior, will join the team in OK alongside the Indonesian Perdana Minang, a fast driver who in particular fought with Kenny Roosens in KF-Junior at Portimao in 2015.

Victor Martins will simultaneously compete in a double programme in KZ, while Perdana Minang will line up in KZ2. The Belgian Antoine Potty will be the most experienced of the VDK drivers in OK-Junior as the Frenchman Jules Mettetal, the Russian Vlad Lomko and the Moroccan Suleiman Zanfari will debut in this category in competition. But everyone will pursue big ambitions in 2017 by relying on the Verdaasdonk brothers’ team to take them to the heights. Suleiman Zanfari will also compete for the CIK-FIA Academy Trophy under the colours of Morocco. Finally, the young Franco-Finnish Marcus Amand, noticed in 2015 in Minikart, will make his international debut in 60 Mini in three WSK events in order to prepare for his move to Junior for 2018.

For the programme, VDK Racing is not going to hesitate with the WSK Champions Cup to start, then the four meetings of the WSK Super Master Series, the five events of the CIK-FIA European Championship and the World Championship at PFi in conclusion.

Victory will be in the sights for the bests, while new recruits will benefit from the 2017 season to progress within a team focused on the training of its drivers. VDK Racing will also be present on the Belgian and International X30 competitions in the continuity of a long series of successes.

