  Press Releases > TONY KART 13-01-2017

Schedule and drivers 2017
The Tony Kart Racing Team will lineup nine drivers in the most important races in the world. The Tony Kart Racing Team will lineup nine drivers in the most important races in the world, CIK-FIA and WSK championships. The Racer 401S and Krypton 801S powered by Vortex engines will be the weapons for the year 2017. Among the new challenges of 2017 there is the activity that will see us engaged with the Ferrari Driver Academy for Educational Campus. The Tony Kart Racing Team is more than ready to face the 2017 competition season, with a schedule that will see us engaged in all CIK-FIA events, WSK championships and the most prestigious one-shot events, such as the Winter Cup.  The training of drivers is defined in every detail and is made up of experienced and talented drivers, well placed in our Racing Team, such as Marco Ardigò (KZ) and Luca Corberi (KZ2). Pedro Hiltbrand (OK) and Matteo Viganò (KZ2) are the two newcomers who already have a significant international background.           

Next to the most expert drivers there will be other young talents, such as the confirmed Clément Novalak (OK), David Vidales (OK) and the new ones, Gianluca Petecof (OK) and Viktor Gustavsson (OKJ).
For the first time in the ranks of the Racing Team, there will also be a young driver who will race in the Mini, he's Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
Our drivers will have the Tony Kart top range models, the Racer 401S and Krypton 801S, driven by the fast and reliable Vortex engines. Antonelli will race with the brand new mini model, the Neos.
The schedule of our Racing Team will be enriched this year with special events that will see us engaged with our Ferrari Driver Academy partner. Some Campus have already been scheduled where our drivers together with FDA ones will work side by side on the track and in various training activities.

Marco Ardigò (ITA) – KZ category
Luca Corberi (ITA) – KZ2 category
Matteo Viganò (ITA) – KZ2 category
Pedro Hiltbrand (SPA) – OK category
David Vidales (SPA) – OK category
Clément Novalak (UK) – OK category
Gianluca Petecof (BRAZIL) – OK category
Viktor Gustavsson (SWEDEN) – OKJ category
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) – Mini category
 

"Schedule and drivers 2017"
dot box

