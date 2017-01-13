About us    302 guests on line
  Press Releases > MAXSpeed 13-01-2017

MAXSpeed Entertainment Announces VCI Powered by AM Engines Florida Winter Tour 2017 Presented by Fikse Wheels Class Sponsors
“New and returning partners for 2017”. Following the announcements of VCI Powered by AM Engines as Title Sponsor and the return of Fikse Wheels as Presenting Sponsor for all 2017 MAXSpeed Entertainment promoted events, as well as Race Monitor as Official Timing Partner, the largest kart race promotion company in the world is pleased to announce class sponsors for the Florida Winter Tour 2017. Taking to the Homestead Karting facility this weekend for the first official event of the season, MAXSpeed Entertainment supporters will be on full display as 2017 kicks into high gear. “We are truly thankful to have the support of so many businesses both inside and outside of the karting community,” notes MAXSpeed Entertainment’s Race Promotion Director Garett Potter. “We again welcome both new and returning companies as class and event sponsors. We cannot thank all of our sponsors enough, as this is what allows us to excel in promoting our events.”

Class sponsors for the ROK Cup USA weekend of the VCI Powered by AM Engines Florida Winter Tour 2017 Presented by Fikse Wheels include Zanella Racing as Micro ROK class sponsor and Bordogna Racing Engines as Mini ROK class sponsor. Orsolon Racing returns as sponsor of the ROK Junior class, with NF Sports/Piquet Sports putting their name to the Senior ROK category. NRM Motorsports has stepped up as Senior ROK and Shifter ROK class sponsor, with AKT Racing Team as ROK Masters class sponsor.
 
For Rotax MAX Challenge classes, Deuk Spine Institute will support the Rotax Micro MAX class, with Mazda Road to Indy putting their name on Rotax Mini MAX. Andersen Racing will be the Rotax Junior MAX class sponsor, while Rolison Performance Group returns as Rotax Senior MAX sponsor. PSL Karting will be the name for both Rotax DD2 MAX and Rotax DD2 MAX Masters, with Max One by VEGA supporting Rotax MAX Masters.
 
More information on all the 2017 MAXSpeed Entertainment supporters, partners and class sponsors can be found at http://bit.ly/1JKZZd7.

The VCI Powered by AM Engines Florida Winter Tour 2017 Presented by Fikse Wheels kicks off this week in Homestead Florida for the first of three rounds. ROK Cup USA classes will take to the Homestead Karting circuit January 13-15, with Rotax MAX Challenge classes to follow January 20-22. MAXSpeed Entertainment will again offer LIVE! video and audio coverage of the complete VCI Powered by AM Engines FWT 2017, with integrated Race Monitor living timing and scoring. The broadcast page can be accessed via the MAXSpeed Entertainment website or direct link here: http://bit.ly/1mDVTsQ

