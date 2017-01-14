“When we first met with Karting Australia our number one aim was to assist in providing a platform to get involved in the sport. Over the past 18 months we’re delighted with the progress of the programs they have put in place and we see enormous potential with them in the future," said Davis.





“The Junior Sprockets program has developed into a significant platform for kids to get involved in karting and we’ve experienced tremendous feedback on the program.





“We believe karting in this country is certainly on the right track and we’re excited to a part of it for the long-term.”





Karting Australia Chairman Mick Doohan believes the extension of the agreement with SP Tools is further encouragement that the sport is heading on the right path.





“The success of the Junior Sprockets program has been significant and it is courtesy of the foresight of Kevin and his team at SP Tools that we have been able to put together such a professional program,” said Doohan.





“We’ve already started to see substantial benefits for our sport through the program and we look forward to expanding our development programs into the future.”





In addition to the development programs, a library of videos on ‘How to go karting’ will be launched in the coming weeks. SP Tools will present these videos with multiple-time Australian Champion and karting mentor Troy Hunt as host.