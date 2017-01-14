About us    302 guests on line
  Press Releases > Karting Australia 14-01-2017

Sp tools extends Karting Australia sponsorship
Karting Australia is very pleased to announce that SP Tools has recommitted and extended its sponsorship of Karting Australia for the next three years. SP Tools will continue as the major sponsor of Karting Australia’s development programs and also becomes the Official Tool Supplier to the Australian Kart Championship. The multi-year arrangement will see the SP Tools brand proudly associated with the Get Started in Karting and Junior Sprockets programs along with the soon to be launched Bring a Mate program. There are 14 SP Tools Junior Sprockets days scheduled across the country throughout 2017, the first of which will be held in Victoria next week. These days are designed to provide budding young karters with the thrill and excitement of kart racing in a safe and controlled environment while being educated by professional instructors and drivers. SP Tools’ Managing Director Kevin Davis believes the potential for the sport of karting is enormous and is excited about the potential for the development programs.

“When we first met with Karting Australia our number one aim was to assist in providing a platform to get involved in the sport.  Over the past 18 months we’re delighted with the progress of the programs they have put in place and we see enormous potential with them in the future," said Davis.

“The Junior Sprockets program has developed into a significant platform for kids to get involved in karting and we’ve experienced tremendous feedback on the program.

“We believe karting in this country is certainly on the right track and we’re excited to a part of it for the long-term.”

Karting Australia Chairman Mick Doohan believes the extension of the agreement with SP Tools is further encouragement that the sport is heading on the right path.

“The success of the Junior Sprockets program has been significant and it is courtesy of the foresight of Kevin and his team at SP Tools that we have been able to put together such a professional program,” said Doohan.

“We’ve already started to see substantial benefits for our sport through the program and we look forward to expanding our development programs into the future.”

In addition to the development programs, a library of videos on ‘How to go karting’ will be launched in the coming weeks.  SP Tools will present these videos with multiple-time Australian Champion and karting mentor Troy Hunt as host.

