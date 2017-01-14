About us    302 guests on line
  Press Releases > Birel ART 14-01-2017

Nicola De Cola joins the Birel Art factory
It is with great pleasure that Birel ART announces the arrival in its ranks of a great professional in karting in the form of Nicola De Cola. The Swiss is strengthening the development and promotion department for the leisure activity at the Italian factory, which has decided to increase its ambitions in this field. The expertise of Nicola De Cola, acquired over many years with several renowned brands, will be an additional asset for the Lissone company. «I am delighted to be able to count on Nicola De Cola’s experience,» said Ronni Sala, the President of Birel ART. «I have long enjoyed his technical skills and personal qualities. He has an extremely broad knowledge of karting and its evolution. We have always held a mutual esteem, which puts our collaboration under the best auspices.»

The Birel ART factory will exhibit at the Offenbach show on 28th and 29th January on its stand in Hall A2 in the presence of Ronni Sala and Nicola De Cola.

