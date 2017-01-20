Press Releases > WSK 20-01-2017

200 drivers are expected to take part in the WSK Champions Cup at the weekend of 29th January. The season-opener will be hosted by the Italian circuit of Adria. The karting season begins with 200 drivers at the WSK Champions Cup. Work in progress only for few days more, then the 2017 karting season will start at the Adria Karting Raceway. The northern Italian facility is going to host the first event of the international karting season, the WSK Champions Cup, scheduled at the weekend of 29th January. The single-round event will open, as always, the WSK Promotion karting calendar and this time, too, the figures are impressive: 200 drivers and their international teams are expected to take part in the competition. Entries still open on wsk.it. Thanks to this favourable trend and to the growing number of entrants there are great expectations for a great and spectacular weekend at the circuit of Adria, following the tradition of all the events promoted by WSK. Activity is in full swing, both on track and in the office which is dealing with all the paperwork. Also the webpage featuring the entry form of the WSK official website - wsk.it – is very busy, while on the circuit work is in progress to prepare the pre-season tests scheduled on next 21st and 22nd January.

