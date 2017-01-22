ROK SHIFTER SENIOR. CARLTON WINS AHEAD OF THE SUPER BARRICHELLO

The main protagonist is the American Gary Carlton, who after winning the pre-final, led the final ahead of Rubens Barrichello, remarkable and strong driver, able to compete with the best karting experienced drivers.

The podium is completed by AJ Myres who preceded Thonon, author of a formidable pole position but who had to stop his fight for victory and podium.

Unlucky was the round of Piquet Jr. The Formula-E driver, who attended already the previous FWT editions, however he confirmed to have a good feeling with the Rok Shifter.





ROK SENIOR. GARRISON DEFIES NORBERG

After the qualifying everybody focused on Ryan Norberg, author of the pole position and apparently unreachable until the pre final.

In the final it was Austin Garrison and Arthur Leist to surprise everyone, making an overwhelming race that led them to the first and second place.

Norberg finished on the podium, next to the first two, Garrison and Leist, eager to return as soon as possible in the fight of the next FWT round to recover from disappointment.





JUNIOR ROK. BARRICHELLO IN CHAMPION-STYLE

Many and very strong are the Junior Rok drivers competing in the track in front of the NASCAR track at Homestead. Francisco Porto takes the lead in qualifying, putting behind the other 40 rivals, all in a handful of tenths.

In the top positions of the heats there is a huge number of Rokker young drivers, fast and with all the credentials to win, but in the final one only is the leader, Eduardo Barrichello. Ruben’s son shows how his champion-DNA and goes on to win after leading a weekend with the right mix of tactics and determination, in the perfect champion style.

Eduardo grows by the distance, takes the lead of the final and is unreachable for all, leaving Derek Carmenate and Tyler Gonzalez away from his Junior Rok chassis.

Important is also the debut in Junior Rok of another son of art, Sebastian Montoya, who entered the top ten deservedly after a good apprenticeship in the Mini Rok.





MINI ROK. MARS AND ONLY MARS

The Mini Rok is always a show and also in Florida the 35 finishers do not bore the audience and followers of the live stream. At the top, after the heats, are Connor Zilisch, Luca Mars, James Egozi and Reece Gold. But the final will clearly see Mars stronger than the other opponents.

Luca Mars is very able to run away in the first laps of the final, leaving behind a spectacular fight.

As in the pre final Ashton Chilton and Carson Morgan fight hard for the place of honor and, once again, the winner is Chilton.





ROK SHIFTER MASTER. DAVID CONFIRMS THE EXPECTATIONS

Since the first rounds of testing it seems clear that the Rokker to beat is Renato David. Antonio Perez and Gian Cavaciuti make every effort at every stage of the event to put the wheels in front of those of David, but everything is useless and it is the final the latter is the winner.

Perez closes second and also takes the best lap of the race.





MICRO. ACOSTA BETWEEN THE OVERPOWERING DRIVERS

Together with the Mini Rok, the Micro are the nursery of the Rok Cup USA and as the Mini, also the Micro, are irresistible! Among these terrible Rokkers the victory is conquered by Miguel Acosta, who beats for a few meters Ian Ituart.





ROK MASTER. LADY GAIA MAGNO

In the heats is Rodrigo Piquet who leads the standings, ahead of Gaia Magnot and Marcos Regadas.

The result reserves a pleasant surprise because the winner is Gaia Magno leader of the Grand Final, taking advantage, also, of the ko of Piquet. Behind her Pedro Cabrera surprises everyone, who relegates Regadas off the podium, author of the best lap.

In the Master class, in addition to the winning Magno, there was another Rokker who showed off, the Indy Car driver, Pippa Man, fifth overall.