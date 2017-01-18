Press Releases > SKUSA 18-01-2017

Skusa to award X30 International final seats to Pro Tour Champions X30 and Mini Swift title winners to represent Superkarts! USA in France. Superkarts! USA is thrilled to announce an exciting new prize component that will be awarded to four of the champions of the 2017 SKUSA Pro Tour. In a partnership with IAME S.p.A. and IAME USA, SKUSA will provide the title winners in the X30 Senior, X30 Junior, X30 Master and Mini Swift classes with a support package to represent Superkarts! USA at this year’s IAME International Final in Le Mans, France on October. The champion’s prize package will include full entry into the event, including tented pit spot and an arrive-and-drive kart and engine set-up with a dedicated mechanic. The addition of this exciting opportunity will help to make the SKUSA Pro Tour an even more lucrative and prestigious series to run in 2017, as four talented drivers will run for SKUSA and their country at this major international event. “I’m really excited about this new program and the fact that we’ll be sending a talented group of our best drivers to this incredible event,” offered Tom Kutscher, Superkarts! USA President. “Our IAME competition on the Pro Tour is so strong and I’m sure our drivers will represent SKUSA well. I’m stoked to see them decked out in Team Superkarts! USA livery and gear for the event." SKUSA has partnered with Freem for their IAME International Final program, as the safety gear manufacturer will provide all four drivers with Team Superkarts! USA custom suits. The drivers will wear the SKUSA colors when they travel to France to represent the organization and their championship performances. The drivers will be responsible for travel, housing and meals only. The IAME International Final has become one of the largest karting events in the world, as over 400 drivers from over 45 different countries competed at the 2016 edition of the race. This is the first year that the Mini Swift category has been added, and if the international competition at the recent SKUSA SuperNationals events is any indication, the racing will be extremely exciting.

The event will take place on October 9-15 at Le Mans Karting International, on the facility’s 0.86-mile,16-turn circuit.

The 2017 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour will consist of three massive events featuring six unique and complete race days. The running of the inaugural WinterNationals will take place on March 3-5 at NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans, LA. The SpringNationals are being held on the first weekend of May in Sonoma and the championship finale – the SummerNationals – will return to the wildly popular New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana on the August 11-13 weekend. The Pro Tour Awards Ceremony is tentatively scheduled to be included at the beginning of SuperNationals race week in Las Vegas in November.

comments "Skusa to award X30 International final seats to Pro Tour Champions " | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments

The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register Related Links · More about SKUSA



Most read story about SKUSA:

SUPERKARTS! USA ANNOUNCES 2012 PROKART CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

Associated Topics · Internazionale

· Kart Facebook Twitter





Options

Printer Friendly



Send to a Friend



