  Press Releases > CKC 20-01-2017

Canadian Karting Challenge announces 2017 schedule
"New Vega Cup Shifter series to visit Innisfil June 11". Entering their fourth season of competition, the Canadian Karting Challenge (CKC) is set for yet another exciting year. Offering a six-race championship for all Canadian Karting Challenge and Innisfil Kart Club classes, the CKC will also run with the newly established Vega Cup, a separate, joint four round series with Innisfil and Mosport for shifter drivers. "We are pleased to join the new Vega Cup and offer all of our Canadian Karting Challenge drivers an exciting traveling schedule in 2017," explains Innisfil's Tony Launi. "We have always been strong supporters of shifter kart racing and this new series will be a great outlet for shifter drivers while also keeping our CKC and IKC pilots in mind." The Vega Cup series will run in addition to all Canadian Karting Challenge classes, with Vega series drivers able to win two separate championships. CKC classes will have a six-round championship, with Vega Cup classes running four rounds. Additionally, the 2017 CKC schedule has no conflicts with the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship (ECKC) and Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge (CRFKC).

Kicking off the season is the Canadian Karting Challenge on Sunday, May 7, 2017. The first Vega Cup event will take place at Innisfil Indy on Sunday, June 11, running in conjunction with all CKC classes. Vega Cup and CKC will continue the season at Mosport Kartways Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 30. The joint series will then head to the challenging Shannonville Motorsport Park  for IKC/ CKC on Saturday, August 5 and CKC/ Vega Cup Sunday, August 6. The 2017 Canadian Karting Challenge will then conclude Sunday, September 17 back at Innisfil Indy.

CANADIAN KARTING CHALLENGE & VEGA CUP SCHEDULE
 
RACE #1 - Sunday, May 7, 2017 @ INNISFIL (CKC & IKC)
RACE #2 - Sunday, June 11, 2017 @ INNISFIL (CKC & Vega)
RACE #3 - Saturday, July 8, 2017 @ MOSPORT (CKC & Vega)
RACE #4 - Sunday, July 30, 2017 @ MOSPORT (CKC & Vega)
RACE #5 - Saturday August 5 & Sunday August 6, 2017 @ SHANNONVILLE (IKC, CKC & Vega)
RACE #6 - Sunday, September 17, 2017 @ INNISFIL (CKC & IKC)

Please stay tuned for more information on the upcoming 2017 season. The information will be posted on our websites.

dot box

