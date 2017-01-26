About us    129 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > KOSMIC KART 26-01-2017

Ready for a top-debut
The Adria Karting Raceway will see our complete team on track this weekend. The Adria Karting Raceway will see our complete team on track this weekend. From January 26th to 29th there is the first international event on scheduled on a single round, the WSK Champions Cup. We will have on track all nine of our drivers who have definite objectives already, i.e. staying at the top of each category we are attending, KZ2, OK and OKJ. The whole Racing Department’s staff and drivers will compete with the Mercury S and Lynx S chassis powered by the Vortex engines. Mercury S and Lynx S, as already mentioned in their presentation, are the result of a significant and constant development work and are ready to face the exciting fight on track at best. In the shifter category, the Kosmic colors will be defended by Axel Bengtsson and Oliver Rasmussen. Our Patrik Hajek will begin his racing season in the next events.

In OK category, we will have Karol Basz and Noah Milell, Théo Pourchaire, Daniel Vebster and Hicham Mazou.
Engaged in the cadet class, OKJ, it will be the young Roman Stanek.
The WSK Champions in Adria’s final day, can be followed thanks to the live streaming and all heats will be available live timing on the official www.wskarting.it website.

dot box

comments


"Ready for a top-debut" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about KOSMIC KART

Most read story about KOSMIC KART:
Dkm in Genk. Podium in Okj and Ok
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.313 Seconds