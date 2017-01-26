Press Releases > KOSMIC KART 26-01-2017

Ready for a top-debut The Adria Karting Raceway will see our complete team on track this weekend. The Adria Karting Raceway will see our complete team on track this weekend. From January 26th to 29th there is the first international event on scheduled on a single round, the WSK Champions Cup. We will have on track all nine of our drivers who have definite objectives already, i.e. staying at the top of each category we are attending, KZ2, OK and OKJ. The whole Racing Department’s staff and drivers will compete with the Mercury S and Lynx S chassis powered by the Vortex engines. Mercury S and Lynx S, as already mentioned in their presentation, are the result of a significant and constant development work and are ready to face the exciting fight on track at best. In the shifter category, the Kosmic colors will be defended by Axel Bengtsson and Oliver Rasmussen. Our Patrik Hajek will begin his racing season in the next events. In OK category, we will have Karol Basz and Noah Milell, Théo Pourchaire, Daniel Vebster and Hicham Mazou. Engaged in the cadet class, OKJ, it will be the young Roman Stanek. The WSK Champions in Adria’s final day, can be followed thanks to the live streaming and all heats will be available live timing on the official www.wskarting.it website.

