The battle for the WSK Champions Cup has begun at the Adria Karting Raceway. Best performance in qualifying for Camponeschi (I  CRG-TM KZ2), Hauger (N - CRG-Parilla OK), Rosso (I  Tony Kart-Vortex OKJ) and Albanese (I  Righetti R.-TM 60 Mini). The Finals live on wsk.it on Sunday 29th. Spectacular start of the WSK Champions Cup in Adria. The WSK Champions Cup has begun in Adria with 243 scrutineered drivers at the start. The competition, hosted by the Adria Karting Raceway this weekend, is the first event of the WSK Promotion's calendar. The first racing day was characterised by eventful heats preceded by the sessions of free practice. Moments that have already given a rough idea of the level of the drivers taking part in the race. Teams and drivers have changed a lot since the end of last season and before the winter pause; these changes have aroused a lot of curiosity around the beginning of this season of international karting. More qualifying heats scheduled for tomorrow: 24 races which will establish the starting grid of the decisive races on Sunday 29th. The whole final stage of the Cup will receive the media coverage guaranteed by WSK's cameras deployed around the track for the live streaming available on the official website wsk.it: 7 Pre-Finals and the Finals of the four categories 60 Mini, OK Junior, OK and KZ2. Surprising heats at the first race day in Adria.

Pole position for the Norwegian driver Dennis Hauger (CRG-Parilla-Bridgestone), who hit the target with the time of 48"361 at his debut in the OK. The vigour of the category rookies was confirmed by the Moroccan Sami Taoufik (FA-Vortex), who won the first qualifying heat. However, the 2015 World CIK-FIA Champion, the Polish Karol Basz (Kosmic-Vortex), struck back immediately in the following race. Good performance also for the Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega), who achieved the best performance in OK Junior in 49"569, while the following two heats were won by the Russian Ilya Morozov (Tony Kart-Vortex) and the French Evann Mallet (CRG-Parilla). Fastest lap in the 60 Mini qualifying for the Italian Federico Albanese (Righetti-Ridolfi-TM-Vega), who stopped the clock at 55"118. Albanese then won the first heat. The last two races of today's programme were won by the Italian Gabriele Minμ (Paroli-TM) and the Russian Nikita Bedrin (Tony Kart-TM). Flavio Camponeschi (CRG-TM-Bridgestone) got off with the right foot: the Italian driver from Rome achieved the best performance in KZ2 with 48"488; behind him the German David Beckmann CRG-TM) and the French Jeremy Iglesias (Formula K-TM): with these results and these protagonists there are great expectations for tomorrow's heats.

