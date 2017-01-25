Press Releases > Daytona Motorsport 25-01-2017

2017 Daytona Dmax Championship Races ahead with record entries Sunday 19 February sees UK's fastest Arrive&Drive series take off at Daytona Milton Keynes. Entries surge as 2017 calendar hailed by racers as 'best ever'. The 2017 Daytona DMAX Kart Championship launches at Milton Keynes on Sunday 19 February in what promises to be its most successful season in its nine year history. This year's calendar - hailed by competitors as the best ever - features eight of the UK's top competition kart tracks; Buckmore Park, PF International, Shennington, Whilton Mill, Clay Pigeon and the Daytona tracks at Tamworth, Milton Keynes and Sandown Park. Now entering its ninth consecutive season, the Daytona DMAX Championship continues to attract more and more serious racers every year. Entries have reached record numbers with a staggering 115 already signed up for the season opener at Milton Keynes - and it's easy to see why... Combining high-performance two-stroke engines with a race-bred Italian Birel chassis, the Championship offers the unique opportunity to race the ultimate Arrive&Drive kart without the expense of being an owner/driver. Powered by a high-revving 22-bhp Rotax EVO 125cc engine, but driven via a centrifugal clutch, the DMAX kart avoids all the hassle of push starting – even offering drivers an electric start button!

Comprising three weight categories; Light, Intermediate and Heavy, coupled with Sprint and Endurance formats, Daytona also offers drivers test days prior to racing in order to familiarise themselves with the circuits and these challengingly powerful karts...the DMAXs are not for the faint-hearted as can easily reach speeds of up to 80 mph, demanding skillful handling especially for those with prizes in mind.

Blasting off on Sunday 19 February at Milton Keynes' 1160m International Circuit, the DMAX series will visit a further nine of the UK's top kart tracks, culminating in a grand final on 19 November.



