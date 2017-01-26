About us    288 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > P1Engines 26-01-2017

P1 Engines celebrates ten years
"California engine builder looks back on decade of success". 2017 marks a milestone for P1 Engines. The California based engine builder is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. The team has earned many wins and championships throughout the decade at some of the most prestigious series in America, including Superkarts! USA (SKUSA), World Karting Association (WKA), Florida Winter Tour, and many more. Jesus Vasquez started off as a mechanic at Adams kart track at the age of fifteen, immediately falling in love with karting. He enjoyed all aspects of the sport, from turning a wrench to driving laps on the track. He won his first big event, the California State Championship, in 1996. Quickly realizing he had a strong passion for the sport, Vasquez knew he wanted to be involved with sport in one way or another. He raced periodically throughout the next few years, winning three IKF national championships- 125 Open Shifter in 2002, and Formula Y and Yamaha 4 hole in 2005. In 2002, Vasquez went to work for a private team, serving as a driver coach, chassis tuner, and engine builder, marking the start of his engine building career. After helping the team win four national championships and four regional championships, he decided to open his business to the public. Vasquez took over the business that is now know as P1 Engines in 2007 and has been working hard ever since to become one of the top engine builders in the country.

Since their start in 2007, P1 Engines has won at every level of karting. The engine builder secured a championship in the Mini ROK ProTour in 2010, and three SKUSA Pro Tour championships in 2012, along with multiple IKF, WKA, Florida Winter Tour, Rock Island, and ProKart championships. They have also helped many drivers achieve podium finishes at the SKUSA SuperNationals for numerous years with their strong engines and trackside support. 
 
2017 will be a busy year for P1 Engines. They will be traveling to the East Coast to support their growing client base. They will also be supporting the SKUSA Pro Tour, SKUSA SuperNationals, SKUSA Pro Kart Challenge, Los Angeles Kart Championship, and Tri-C Karters. In addition to their busy upcoming season, P1 Engines has decided to update their logo to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Make sure to look for them at the next race to get your new engine decal and P1 Engines apparel with the new logo.
 
P1 Engines would like to thank every driver and team that has ran their engines the last 10 years, allowing the engines to compete at the highest levels of karting in North America. The team looks forward to the many more years and victories to come.

dot box

comments


"P1 Engines celebrates ten years" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about P1 Engines

Most read story about P1 Engines:
P1 ENGINES STARTS CAL STATE KARTING CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES IN FINE FORM
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.164 Seconds