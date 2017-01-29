Press Releases > WSK 29-01-2017

In the qualifying heats of the WSK Champions cup of Adria Iglesias (F - Formula K-TM KZ2), Basz (PL - Kosmic-Vortex OK) and Civico (E  Croc-TM OKJ) are the leaders. Lots of drivers can aim at victory in the 60 Mini. All the Finals live in streaming tomorrow from 11:10 on wsk.it. The race for the WSK Champions cup makes the heats as gripping as ever in Adria. The march towards tomorrow's great finale goes on smoothly for the 243 drivers taking part in the WSK Champions Cup of Adria (Italy). So far, 31 heats took place during the first two racing days of the event: races which confirmed the great renewal the four categories admitted to the competition have undergone. Most of the frontrunners are, in fact, new names. We'll know something more tomorrow, which is going to be another eventful day full of surprises. To remain in close contact with the results of the race, don't miss the live streaming on the official website wsk.it. Broadcast starts with the Pre-finals at 11:10 am and continues until the end of the Finals, around 04:00pm. Jeremy Iglesias leads in KZ2. The protagonist of qualifying in KZ2 was Jeremy Iglesias (Formula K-TM- Bridgestone), who nearly achieved a hat-trick winning two of the three heats. Only in the second race, in fact, the French missed the victory, while he managed to win the remaining two. It was the Italian Flavio Camponeschi (CRG- TM), thanks to an overtaking during the final laps of the race, who won the second heat and secured the second place in the general standings behind the pole-sitter of tomorrow's Pre-final Iglesias. Second row for the Pex brothers, Jorrit and Stan (both on CRG-TM), who always placed in the top positions during qualifying.

Karol Basz still leads in the OK. Three victories in the three heats he took part in: this is Karol Basz's (Kosmic-Vortex-Bridgestone) loot. The Polish will be the pole-sitter of the OK Pre-Final A; next to him the Moroccan Sami Taoufik (FA-Vortex), who won two heats but finished in the back positions in the third race. Second row for the Swedish Noah Milell (Kosmic-Vortex) and the Norwegian Dennis Hauger (CRG- Parilla); they both put in a good performance in qualifying. The Pre-Final B will have the reigning CIK-FIA World Champion in pole position: the Spanish Pedro Hiltbrand (Tony Kart-Vortex), who placed in second position for three times in the heats today. Next to him the Belgian Ulysse De Pauw. In second row, behind them, the Spanish David Vidales and the Swedish Isac Blomqvist (both on Tony Kart- Vortex).

Genis Civico is the driver to beat in OK Junior. Many drivers can aim at victory in the OK Junior. At the moment the frontrunner is the Spanish Genis Civico (Croc-TM-Vega), who was the most consistent with a victory and three second places in the heats. He will be tomorrow's pole-sitter in the Pre- Final A; next to him the French Gillian Henrion (CRG-Parilla), another driver who managed to win today. Second row for the Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega) and Leonardo Marseglia (Zanardi-Parilla). Pole position in the Pre-Final B for the Russian Ilya Morozov (Tony Kart-Vortex) and second place for the French Evann Mallet (CRG-Parilla). Behind them the Italian Giuseppe Fusco (EvoKart-LKE) and the Russian Pavel Bulantsev (Tony Kart-Vortex) will start from second row.

Utter uncertainty in the 60 Mini. The list of participants in the 60 Mini is long, thanks to its 105 participants. It is hard to understand which are the drivers that stand the best chance to win, given the great skill showed by many of them. With still three heats remaining to be run tomorrow, early in the morning, four are the drivers who won twice: the Italian Michael Paparo (IPK-TM), Gabriele Min์ (Paroli-TM) and Francesco Pulito (EvoKart-TM-Vega) and the Russian Nikita Bedrin (Tony Kart-TM). One victory each for the Malaysian Adam Putera (CRG-TM) and the Italian drivers Alfio Spina (CRG-TM), Alessandro Cenedese (Tony-TM) and Federico Albanese (Righetti-Ridolfi-TM- Vega).

