About us    345 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > KOSMIC KART 31-01-2017

Good performance at the first Wsk event
At the Adria Karting Raceway our Team faced the first competitive 2017 event, the WSK Champions Cup. At the Adria Karting Raceway our Team faced the first competitive 2017 event, the WSK Champions Cup. The performance was very satisfactory, although the seasonal debut of the Racing Department was not really supported by the good luck.

OK. Especially in OK class, our Karol Basz, Noah Milell, Théo Pourchaire and Daniel Vebster have done a great job during the heats.
Basz in the qualifying heats succeeded three times out of three, while Milell and Pourchaire closed, respectively, in the fifth and tenth place.
Even in the two pre-finals our Mercury S chassis powered by Vortex engines shone, allowing Milell to win the A pre-final, signing the best lap, and Basz and Pourchaire to end in fourth position in their respective pre-finals (A and B) and Vebster to close sixth in his pre-final.
The grand final disappointed the expectations, with Milell, best driver of ours, who finished off the podium in fifth place.
Nevertheless, a Kosmic Kart was leader and got on the podium, the one driven by De Pauw (VKD Team), in third place. The total balance clearly showed that our chassis are competitive and can easily run at the top throughout the season.
KZ2. Axel Bengtsson and Oliver Rasmussen made their debut with our colors and were able to enter in a constructive synergy with the Racing Department during the Champions Cup. In the next weekend, with the start of the Super WSK Master Series we will also see Patrik Hajek on track .
OKJ. Roman Stanek, at his debut in the cadet class, raced with determination but missed the entrance into the finals due to a collision in the pre-final that cost him a penalty. To Stanek it was by the way a very good performance and a good first approach with the new category and the team, which will be valuable to our driver in the forthcoming Adria Karting Raceway event.

dot box

comments


"Good performance at the first Wsk event" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about KOSMIC KART

Most read story about KOSMIC KART:
Dkm in Genk. Podium in Okj and Ok
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.157 Seconds