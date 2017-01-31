About us    345 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > PISTA SOUTH GARDA 31-01-2017

The 22nd Winter Cup of Lonato full of drivers
The circuit South Garda Karting of Lonato will house the 22nd edition of the Winter Cup next 17-19 February. The race announces to be quite packed with drivers once again, as 250 top drivers are all set to make it to the track in the various categories. The queen category KZ2 will see 80 drivers on track, including several champions. The 22nd Winter Cup is scheduled at South Garda Karting next 17-19 February. All categories from Mini Rok to OK-Junior, OK and the most powerful KZ2 will have quite packed starting grids, with the presence of the main teams and strongest protagonists of International karting. The total number of entered drivers is heading fast to level 250, figures that confirm the success of this event, that is one of the landmarks of the early international karting season. Category KZ2 will certainly produce a lot of spectacle. About 80 drivers will challenge each other on track, among which CRG's World Champion Paolo De Conto and several other champions of the likes Tony Kart's Marco Ardigò, Bas Lammers of Sodikart, Davide Forè of Gold, just to name the ones having the highest number of titles under their belt. Other champions and strong interpreters of the circuit of Lonato will make it to the track too, such as the young Luca Corberi and Matteo Viganò (Tony Kart), Patrik Hajek (Kosmic), Andrea Dalè, Fabian Federer, Flavio Camponeschi, Simo Puhakka e Mirko Torsellini (CRG), Ben Hanley (Croc), Tommaso Mosca and Alberto Cavalieri (Maranello), Jérémy Iglesias (Formula K), Tom Joyner (Zanardi), Felice Tiene (Birel), Anthony Abbasse (Sodi), and also Alessio Lorandi who has recently been a protagonist in Formula 3 and GP3.

OK's lot is led by World Champion Pedro Hiltbrand and David Vidales (Tony Kart), the latter coming from Junior, Karol Basz (Kosmic), Finlay Kenneally (Energy) and 2016 CIK-FIA Academy Champion Callum Bradshaw (CRG), while a lot of youngsters coming from 60 Mini will compete in OK-Junior well motivated to shine in this higher category.

Mini Rok will see the presence of a high number of drivers, as several emerging talents are ready to shine on one of the most famous circuits in Europe. The 22nd Winter Cup will also kick off the Rok Challenge 2017 for Mini Rok.

All categories will fit Bridgestone tyres, rubbers that will be checked by the new barcode scanning system of the circuit. Entry lists are still open and subscriptions can be made at www.southgardakarting.it, entry fees must be paid by credit card.

dot box

comments


"The 22nd Winter Cup of Lonato full of drivers" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about PISTA SOUTH GARDA

Most read story about PISTA SOUTH GARDA:
THE WINTER CUP OF LONATO IS "SOLD OUT". THE RACE IS IN SCHEDULE FROM 17th TO 19th FEBRUARY 2012
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Mbk Line - Mb Karting Line
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Infoporto
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.180 Seconds