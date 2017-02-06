About us    245 guests on line
  Press Releases > WSK 06-02-2017

Karol Basz amongst the points in Andria in the first round of the WSK Super Master Series

In the first weekend of the WSK Super Master Series on the track in Andria in a race strongly affected by the weather Karol Basz looked for the best results and finished on the podium, only to be penalized 10” by the stewards for a contact with Novalak ftom Great Britain and finished in sixth place overall.

For Kosmic Racing’s driver from Krakow it was the occasion to gain confidence in the new wets supplied by Bridgestone in anticipation of the next rounds.

As we await the next round of the WSK Super Master Series scheduled for Castelletto di Branduzzo on March 2nd, Karol will return to the track at Lonato for the 22nd edition of the Winter Cup on February 17th and 18th. 

 “It was not an easy end of the week beginning under heavy rain and trying to find the best set up for the cart, but it ended on the podium. Unfortunately the stewards then decided to penalize me for a contact during the race. I am happy with the speeds obtained and now I will concentrate on the Winter Cup,” said Karol Basz, the Minardi Management driver. 

 “The final penalty concluded a difficult weekend in which Karol was not as fast as usual. He had to fight to find the right set up and the best tyre pressure for the new mixes supplied by Bridgestone,” was the analysis by his Manager Alberto Toni.

