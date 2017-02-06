WSK Super Master Series - Three weeks rich in learning at Adria
With the end of the first event of the WSK Super Master Series, three weeks of intense work at the Adria Karting Raceway are coming to an end.
With the end of the first event of the
WSK Super Master Series, three weeks of intense work at the Adria Karting
Raceway are coming to an end. The Birel ART Racing Team will be able to return
to its base in Lissone to use all the data collected and prepare for the rest
of the season. The last race weekend was particularly challenging for both men
and machines due to persistent rain and very low temperatures. Good
performances have been achieved in all categories despite particularly
difficult conditions, and the team is very motivated to continue in the same
way.
