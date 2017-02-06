About us    245 guests on line
  WSK

WSK Super Master Series - Three weeks rich in learning at Adria

With the end of the first event of the WSK Super Master Series, three weeks of intense work at the Adria Karting Raceway are coming to an end.

With the end of the first event of the WSK Super Master Series, three weeks of intense work at the Adria Karting Raceway are coming to an end. The Birel ART Racing Team will be able to return to its base in Lissone to use all the data collected and prepare for the rest of the season. The last race weekend was particularly challenging for both men and machines due to persistent rain and very low temperatures. Good performances have been achieved in all categories despite particularly difficult conditions, and the team is very motivated to continue in the same way.

