Entry lists of the 28th Andrea Margutti Trophy will open next February 8th. The race will get underway at the South Garda Karting circuit of Lonato (Brescia, Italy) from March 24th to 26thas part of the international CIK-FIA calendar. Admitted categories are 60 Mini, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior, and Iame X30 Senior that will run the new X30 Trophy.

The new X30 Trophy will be run in two rounds, the first on March 26th in occasion of the 28th Andrea Margutti Trophy, while the closer will take place on October 29th 2017 during the 46th Trofeo delle Industrie.

Entries to the 28th Andrea Margutti Trophy will have to be submitted online through the entry form available at www.trofeomargutti.com and entry fees will have to be paid by credit card. The event will have a cap on entries on a first come first served basis. Only the first 54 entries of category OK-Junior will in fact be accepted as the first 34 of OK, 54 of KZ2, 72 of 60 Mini and 34 of Iame X30.

60 Mini, KZ2 and OK-Junior will use Vega tyres, while OK will fit LeCont tyres in what is going to be the first occasion to test the new homologated tyres for CIK-FIA international events. X30 Senior will use Komet tyres instead.

The event will include Qualifying, Heats, Second chance races if needed, Prefinal and Final for each category. Regulations are available at www.trofeomargutti.com.

The provisional programme of the 28th Andrea Margutti Trophy schedules practice for Thursday March 23rd, Free Practice and Sporting Scrutineering for Friday 24th, Free Practice, Qualifying and Heats for Saturday 25th, while Second chance races, Prefinals, Finals and Prize Ceremony will follow on Sunday 26th.