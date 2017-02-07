Entry lists of the Andrea Margutti Trophy are open
The 28th edition of the Andrea Margutti Trophy has been
organized by Parma Motorsport for next 24-26 March 2017 at the South Garda
Karting circuit of Lonato. On track categories 60 Mini, KZ2, OK, OK-Junior and
X30 Senior, as the latter will run the new X30 Trophy.
Entry lists of the 28th Andrea Margutti Trophy
will open next February 8th. The race will get underway at the South Garda
Karting circuit of Lonato (Brescia, Italy) from March 24th to 26thas part of the international CIK-FIA calendar. Admitted categories are 60 Mini,
KZ2, OK, OK-Junior, and Iame X30 Senior that will run the new X30 Trophy.
The new X30 Trophy will be run in two rounds,
the first on March 26th in occasion of the 28th Andrea Margutti Trophy, while
the closer will take place on October 29th 2017 during the 46th Trofeo delle
Industrie.
Entries to the 28th Andrea Margutti
Trophy will have to be submitted online through the entry form available at www.trofeomargutti.com and entry fees will have to be paid by credit card. The event will have
a cap on entries on a first come first served basis. Only the first 54 entries
of category OK-Junior will in fact be accepted as the first 34 of OK, 54 of
KZ2, 72 of 60 Mini and 34 of Iame X30.
60 Mini, KZ2 and OK-Junior will use Vega tyres,
while OK will fit LeCont tyres in what is going to be the first occasion to
test the new homologated tyres for CIK-FIA international events. X30
Senior will use Komet tyres instead.
The event will include Qualifying, Heats,
Second chance races if needed, Prefinal and Final for each category. Regulations
are available at www.trofeomargutti.com.
The provisional programme of the 28th Andrea
Margutti Trophy schedules practice for Thursday March 23rd, Free Practice and
Sporting Scrutineering for Friday 24th, Free Practice, Qualifying and Heats for
Saturday 25th, while Second chance races, Prefinals, Finals and Prize Ceremony
will follow on Sunday 26th.
