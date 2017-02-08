The first leaders of the WSK Super Master Series - provisional standings after the 1sr round at the Adria Karting Raceway
After The Opening Round In Adria (I) The First 2017 Wsk Super Master Series Leaders Are Abbasse (F – Sodi-Tm) In Kz2, De Pauw (B – Kosmic-Parilla) In Ok, Rosso (I – Tony Kart-Vortex) In Okj And Spina (I – Crg-Tm) In 60 Mini.
Adria (Rovigo, Italy), 7th February 2017
Standings take shape at the WSK Super Master Series.
First race and first points scored by
the drivers taking part in the WSK Super Master Series. Points are given at the
end of qualifying heats and of Prefinals and Finals, by a scoring system that
increases event after event: drivers will get more points in the second
round of Castelletto di Branduzzo on 5th March and so on until the fourth and
last round of the 2017 season.
Perfect score for Abbasse, leader in KZ2.
He dominated the heats, the Prefinal A
and the Final and this outstanding result sent the French Anthony Abbasse
(Sodi-TM-Bridgestone) to the top of the KZ2 standings with 90 points. His
team-mate the Dutch Bas Lammers, the winner of the Prefinal B and the runner-up
of the Final, occupies the 2nd position with a 23-point gap. CRG
Holland is eager to counter-attack Sodi Kart in Castelletto: the dutch team has
placed the Pex brothers, Jorrit and Stan, in 3rd and 5thposition with 35 and 29 points respectively. The excellent Marco Ardig̣ (Tony
Kart-Vortex) is 4th at 32, between the two Dutchmen.
De Pauw leads the OK standings.
Ulysse De Pauw
(Kosmic-Parilla-Bridgestone) and Lorenzo Travisanutto (Zanardi-Parilla) are the
frontrunners in OK: the Belgian leads with 80 points thanks to his victories in
the Prefinal B and in the Final and despite a misadventure occurred during the
heats. The Italian is 2nd in the standings with 70 points, thanks to
the runner-up position scored in the Final. 3rd place with 40 points
for Victor Martins (Kosmic-Parilla), ahead of the German Luca Lippkau (Zanardi
Parilla, 34 p.) and the Spanish David Vidales (Tony Kart-Vortex, 30 p.).
Rosso is the first leader of the OK Junior.
Narrow gaps in the OKJ standings: the
current leader is the Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega) with 60
points; behind him the Australian Jack Doohan (FA Kart-Vortex, 57 p.) and the
Russian Ilya Morozov (Tony Kart-Vortex, 48 p.). Bad luck last weekend for the
Russian Pavel Bulantsev (Tony Kart-Vortex, 40 p.) and the Italian Leonardo
Marseglia (Zanardi-Parilla 39 p.): they are in 4th and 5thposition respectively.
Spina grabs the leadership in 60 Mini.
He managed to fend off the attacks of
his rivals in the 60 Mini Final: this tenacity allowed the Italian Alfio Spina
to gain the leadership with 86 points; the Italian Luca Giardelli (both on
CRG-TM-Vega) is 2nd with 67, ahead of the Malaysian Adam Putera
(CRG-TM) with 44 points. The Russian Nikita Bedrin (Tony Kart-TM, 31 points)
and the Italian Gabriele Miń (Parolin-TM, 28 points) are a bit behind but they
still stand a good chance to win.
