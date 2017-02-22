|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Janowski Named Director Of Competition For Superkarts! Usa Pro Tour
Organization adds veteran racer and industry member to oversee championship series.
TEMECULA, CA (February 21, 2017) – A new era is underway at
Superkarts! USA as the company begins the
eighth season of their industry-leading SKUSA Pro Tour. Launched in 2010, the
championship series has seen significant development and growth since the first
laps were turned in Sonoma,
California to kick-off the
inaugural season. The positive storylines are abundant. Record numbers have
continued over the past few seasons, and the introduction of the Evinco tire
program has been well received. SKUSA continues to enjoy the solid ladder
system in Stock Honda competition, and the excellent relationship with IAME has
cemented the future of the SKUSA Pro Tour and the organization. The
introduction of the WinterNationals – which are set for March 3-5 at the NOLA Motorsports Park in New
Orleans, Louisiana –
will begin a new structure for the SKUSA Pro Tour, and it will also mark the
debut of a new Director of Competition position and the introduction of a video
marshalling system for 2017.
SKUSA is very pleased to announce that Joe Janowski has been named as the
Director of Competition for the 2017 Superkarts! USAPro Tour. The Janowski family were key players in the Superkarts! USA program from the very beginning, as the late Don
Janowski was part of the organization’s formation. Janowski started a regional
program in the Midwest, and soon after took
over the organization full-time. Don was inducted into the new SKUSA Hall of
Fame in November as part of the first class of inductees. Don’s son Joe was
among the early SKUSA racers and later became the CEO in 2004, a role that he
held for three years. Janowski is now the owner of National Karting Alliance
and competed at last year’s SuperNationals.
“Obviously, I have a long and deep affiliation with SKUSA,” stated Janowski.
“During the years that I was heavily involved with SKUSA, the process of
managing an event was always really interesting to me. I mentioned to Tom
(Kutscher) at some point about my desire to get back into event management in
some way, and this just evolved from that. The reality is that SKUSA is a
well-greased machine, with talent at almost every position of race management.
I’m not coming into this situation having to recreate the wheel. Rather, I’ll
be working to make sure everyone is operating in concert, looking for areas to
improve, integrating new technology, and in general working to continue the
high caliber tradition of SKUSA events.”
“My relationship with Joe and the Janowski family goes back to my days as a
driver and team owner,” SKUSA CEO Tom Kutscher added. “It was a conversation I
had with Joe that led to me taking ownership of Superkarts! USA.
It will be a pleasure to have him as part of the organization again, and bring
some fresh thoughts and ideas to keep moving the SKUSA Pro Tour into the
future. Of course, we would not have been here without the hard work and
dedication of Terry Bybee. It has been a difficult process finding someone to
take over his position, as he is not one you can replace. I wish Terry the best
in his future endeavors.”
In addition to Janowski leading the on-track staff, Superkarts! USA is making an aggressive move to improve racecraft by
introducing a video marshalling system. Much like what you find in Race Control
at an IndyCar or Formula One event, this state-of-the-art technology utilizes
cameras in key corners of the track and will provide video marshal personnel
with the ability to review racing incidents and provide information to give
real-time replays to assist in on-track rulings and penalties. RGMMC is the
world’s foremost authority on video marshal systems, and a representative will
be in NOLA to provide an unbiased training platform for SKUSA personnel.
Behind the monitors as the video marshal will be Nick Weil. A long-time racer
and SKUSA tech official, Weil has previous experience with the system – which
will help streamline the process. Weil joins a solid staff that includes
assistant race directors Gina French, Pat Murphy, and David Coates. All three
come from different regions of the country, with years of experience keeping
their eyes on the action. Mark Elo remains as the track steward, keeping in
constant communication with the corner workers and track workers. Former SKUSA
regional director Terry Riggins returns in the ‘penalty box’, working as the
point-person for penalties and protests.
Kutscher adds, “Adding the new video element to the officiating process has
demanded the need to restructure our officials’ positions. Joe’s position will
be much more than just making calls on the track, as he will instead rely on
his assistants while working with the video marshal, timing and scoring, and
post-tech officials. Our goal is to be more accurate on infractions so that we
can develop a formula that will reward quality driving, mutual respect and
improved racecraft.”
Registration for the Superkarts! USA WinterNationals remains open until
midnight on Saturday, February 25. Competitors can access the registration page,
utilizing the new SKUSA partner MotorsportReg.com website directly by going to motorsportreg.com/orgs/skusa. The new system is designed to help streamline the
SKUSA membership and race entry management into a motorsports-specific platform,
and all recent SKUSA racers already have an account set up. All other
information regarding the WinterNationals at the NOLA Motorsports Park – including the weekend schedule – can
be found at the SKUSA WinterNationals
Event Page.
|
|
|
|
comments
|"Janowski Named Director Of Competition For Superkarts! Usa Pro Tour" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
|
|The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.
|
|
No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
|
|
|
Related Links
|
|
Associated Topics
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
Karting Community
|
|
Kartbook
|
|
Classifieds
|
|
Latest from CIK-FIA
|
|
Wallpapers