The Drivers Of The Wsk Super Master Series Are Arriving At Castelletto Di Branduzzo (I) For The Second Round Of The Series Scheduled From 2nd To 5th March.
The Finals Will Be Available Live In Streaming
From The International Circuit 7 Laghi On Sunday 5th.
Castelletto di Branduzzo (Pavia, Italy), 25thFebruary 2017
Second round in Castelletto for the top WSK drivers.
The
WSK Super Master Series is heading to Castelletto di Branduzzo (Italy), where
next weekend the Circuit 7 Laghi is hosting the second round of the Series. The
facility, set in northern Italy near Pavia, is waiting for the arrival of the
drivers taking part in the competition. For the season-opener in Adria there
were 243 entrants, at the beginning of February. Let’s hope the weather will
not be as harsh as it was during the first weekend, when drivers’ skills were
tested by the wet track made slippery by the heavy rain, which fell throughout
the whole weekend on the circuit near Rovigo. Forecasts say that the weather
will be changeable until Sunday 5th March, the day of the Finals.
More points to be awarded at the 7 Laghi for the WSK
standings.
New
circuit and lots of drivers aiming at victory: it is going to be a totally
different race from the one we saw in Adria and, very likely, the standings are
going to change a lot. There is uncertainty in all the categories, and the race
towards the provisional leadership is made even more uncertain by the
incremental scoring system: the round of Castelletto, in fact, awards more
points than the one in Adria.
The Finals of Castelletto live on wsk.it.
The
day of the Finals is the most exciting moment of every WSK event. Castelletto
is no exception, and on Sunday 5th March all the final phase of the
event will receive the media coverage provided by WSK. The official website
wsk.it will broadcast all the programme of the closing day, from the Prefinals
until the prize-giving ceremony in the afternoon.
The drivers to beat at the 7 Laghi.
The
current standings of the WSK Super Master Series see the French Anthony
Abbasse (Sodi-TM-Bridgestone) at the top in KZ2 after his victory in Adria.
Behind him his team-mate, the Dutch Bas Lammers, and Jorrit Pex (CRG-TM). In
the OK category the leader is the Belgian Ulysse De Pauw(Kosmic-Parilla-Bridgestone), followed by the Italian Lorenzo Travisanutto
(Zanardi-Parilla) and the French Victor Martins (Kosmic-Parilla). In the OK
Junior first position for the Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony
Kart-Vortex-Vega); the Australian Jack Doohan (FA Kart-Vortex) is in close
pursuit as well as the Russian Ilya Morozov (Tony Kart-Vortex). The Italian Alfio
Spina leads the 60 Mini, ahead of his fellow countryman Luca Giardelli
(both on CRG-TM-Vega) and the Malaysian Adam Putera (CRG-TM).
