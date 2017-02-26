Castelletto di Branduzzo (Pavia, Italy), 25thFebruary 2017

Second round in Castelletto for the top WSK drivers.

The WSK Super Master Series is heading to Castelletto di Branduzzo (Italy), where next weekend the Circuit 7 Laghi is hosting the second round of the Series. The facility, set in northern Italy near Pavia, is waiting for the arrival of the drivers taking part in the competition. For the season-opener in Adria there were 243 entrants, at the beginning of February. Let’s hope the weather will not be as harsh as it was during the first weekend, when drivers’ skills were tested by the wet track made slippery by the heavy rain, which fell throughout the whole weekend on the circuit near Rovigo. Forecasts say that the weather will be changeable until Sunday 5th March, the day of the Finals.

More points to be awarded at the 7 Laghi for the WSK standings.

New circuit and lots of drivers aiming at victory: it is going to be a totally different race from the one we saw in Adria and, very likely, the standings are going to change a lot. There is uncertainty in all the categories, and the race towards the provisional leadership is made even more uncertain by the incremental scoring system: the round of Castelletto, in fact, awards more points than the one in Adria.

The Finals of Castelletto live on wsk.it.

The day of the Finals is the most exciting moment of every WSK event. Castelletto is no exception, and on Sunday 5th March all the final phase of the event will receive the media coverage provided by WSK. The official website wsk.it will broadcast all the programme of the closing day, from the Prefinals until the prize-giving ceremony in the afternoon.

The drivers to beat at the 7 Laghi.

The current standings of the WSK Super Master Series see the French Anthony Abbasse (Sodi-TM-Bridgestone) at the top in KZ2 after his victory in Adria. Behind him his team-mate, the Dutch Bas Lammers, and Jorrit Pex (CRG-TM). In the OK category the leader is the Belgian Ulysse De Pauw(Kosmic-Parilla-Bridgestone), followed by the Italian Lorenzo Travisanutto (Zanardi-Parilla) and the French Victor Martins (Kosmic-Parilla). In the OK Junior first position for the Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega); the Australian Jack Doohan (FA Kart-Vortex) is in close pursuit as well as the Russian Ilya Morozov (Tony Kart-Vortex). The Italian Alfio Spina leads the 60 Mini, ahead of his fellow countryman Luca Giardelli (both on CRG-TM-Vega) and the Malaysian Adam Putera (CRG-TM).