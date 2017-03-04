A New Testing Ground For The Wsk Drivers In Castelletto.
A new testing ground for the WSK drivers in
Castelletto.
The weekend of Castelletto di
Branduzzo (near Pavia) has begun on wet track. The facility set in north Italy
is hosting, until Sunday 5th March, the second round of the WSK
Super Master Series, the international competition of kart racing which is
gaining popularity among drivers all around the world. In fact, the number of
scrutineered drivers that gathered at the 7 Laghi circuit arriving from 5
different continents has grown up to 253. Today, they participated in the
qualifying sessions and in the first heats, which took place during the
evening. Tomorrowâ€™s schedule provides for the remaining heats, which will
occupy drivers and teams throughout the day. The focus of attention, as usual,
is on the final output of the event, which very likely will bring substantial
changes to the current standings. This weekend a bigger amount of points will
be awarded, according to the incremental scoring system in effect this year.
Challenges are definitely going to be more interesting and gripping: donâ€™t miss
â€“ on Sunday 5th March â€“ the live streaming on the official website
wsk.it. Broadcast starts at 10 with the Prefinals.
Abbasse and ArdigÃ² ready for a heated duel in KZ2.
The Italian Marco ArdigÃ² (Tony
Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone) immediately laid his cards on the table in
Castelletto. ArdigÃ² is threatening the French Anthony Abbasse (Sodi-TM), the
winner of the season-opener in Adria (RO) last month; Abbasse is trying to
achieve another success on the 7 Laghi Circuit and managed to set the best time
right ahead of ArdigÃ². The French driver won also the first heat â€“ which took
place this evening â€“ beating ArdigÃ² into second position. The next heats and
the final stage on Sunday are going to be as eventful and uncertain as ever
thanks to this duo but also thanks to the Belgian Rick Dreezen
(BirelArt-Vortex), who placed third today ahead of the Dutch Marijn Kremers
(Birel-TM). Further developments in tomorrowâ€™s races.
Lippkau is recovering in OK.
He is determined and had a great
start: the German Luca Lippkau (Zanardi-Parilla-Bridgestone) grabbed the pole
position in the OK, ahead of the English Clement Novalak (Tony Kart-Vortex). Lippkau
also won the first qualifying heat of the weekend beating Novalak again, while
the Brit placed second. The current leader of the category, the Belgian Ulysse
De Pauw (Kosmic-Parilla), will run tomorrow; today he set the fourth time in
qualifying, behind the Polish Karol Basz (Kosmic-Vortex).
Haverkort launches the attack in the OK Junior.
It
was the Dutch Kas Haverkort (CRG-Parilla-Vega) - his the best time in
qualifying - who launched the first attack to the leadership of the Italian
Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart-Vortex), the current leader of the OK Junior placed
only 12th today. The Australian Jack Doohan (FA Kart-Vortex) won one
of the heats ahead of the French Gillian Henrion (CRG-Parilla) and of Rosso,
who managed to achieve a good recovery. The other heat was won by the British
Christopher Lulham (Tony Kart-Parilla), with the Danish Victor Majgaard
(Kosmic-Vortex) in second position.
MinÃ¬ in
pursuit in 60 Mini.
The
Italian Gabriele MinÃ¬ (Parolin-TM-Vega) was the fastest in the 60 Mini
qualifying: he finished ahead of his fellow-countrymen Luca Giardelli and Alfio
Spina (both on CRG-TM). All is set and ready to attack, tomorrow, the current
leader of the category, Spina.
