  Press Releases > WSK 04-03-2017

A New Testing Ground For The Wsk Drivers In Castelletto.

First Racing Day Of The Wsk Super Master Series In Castelletto Di Branduzzo (Pv). The Fastest In Qualifying Were Abbasse (F â€“ Sodi-Tm Kz2), Lippkau (D â€“ Zanardi-Parilla Ok), Haverkort (Nl â€“ Crg-Parilla Okj) And MinÃ¬ (I â€“ Parolin-Tm 60 Mini).

Live Streaming On Sunday 5th March On Wsk.It.


A new testing ground for the WSK drivers in Castelletto.

The weekend of Castelletto di Branduzzo (near Pavia) has begun on wet track. The facility set in north Italy is hosting, until Sunday 5th March, the second round of the WSK Super Master Series, the international competition of kart racing which is gaining popularity among drivers all around the world. In fact, the number of scrutineered drivers that gathered at the 7 Laghi circuit arriving from 5 different continents has grown up to 253. Today, they participated in the qualifying sessions and in the first heats, which took place during the evening. Tomorrowâ€™s schedule provides for the remaining heats, which will occupy drivers and teams throughout the day. The focus of attention, as usual, is on the final output of the event, which very likely will bring substantial changes to the current standings. This weekend a bigger amount of points will be awarded, according to the incremental scoring system in effect this year. Challenges are definitely going to be more interesting and gripping: donâ€™t miss â€“ on Sunday 5th March â€“ the live streaming on the official website wsk.it. Broadcast starts at 10 with the Prefinals.

Abbasse and ArdigÃ² ready for a heated duel in KZ2.

The Italian Marco ArdigÃ² (Tony Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone) immediately laid his cards on the table in Castelletto. ArdigÃ² is threatening the French Anthony Abbasse (Sodi-TM), the winner of the season-opener in Adria (RO) last month; Abbasse is trying to achieve another success on the 7 Laghi Circuit and managed to set the best time right ahead of ArdigÃ². The French driver won also the first heat â€“ which took place this evening â€“ beating ArdigÃ² into second position. The next heats and the final stage on Sunday are going to be as eventful and uncertain as ever thanks to this duo but also thanks to the Belgian Rick Dreezen (BirelArt-Vortex), who placed third today ahead of the Dutch Marijn Kremers (Birel-TM). Further developments in tomorrowâ€™s races.

Lippkau is recovering in OK.

He is determined and had a great start: the German Luca Lippkau (Zanardi-Parilla-Bridgestone) grabbed the pole position in the OK, ahead of the English Clement Novalak (Tony Kart-Vortex). Lippkau also won the first qualifying heat of the weekend beating Novalak again, while the Brit placed second. The current leader of the category, the Belgian Ulysse De Pauw (Kosmic-Parilla), will run tomorrow; today he set the fourth time in qualifying, behind the Polish Karol Basz (Kosmic-Vortex).

Haverkort launches the attack in the OK Junior.

It was the Dutch Kas Haverkort (CRG-Parilla-Vega) - his the best time in qualifying - who launched the first attack to the leadership of the Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart-Vortex), the current leader of the OK Junior placed only 12th today. The Australian Jack Doohan (FA Kart-Vortex) won one of the heats ahead of the French Gillian Henrion (CRG-Parilla) and of Rosso, who managed to achieve a good recovery. The other heat was won by the British Christopher Lulham (Tony Kart-Parilla), with the Danish Victor Majgaard (Kosmic-Vortex) in second position.

MinÃ¬ in pursuit in 60 Mini.

The Italian Gabriele MinÃ¬ (Parolin-TM-Vega) was the fastest in the 60 Mini qualifying: he finished ahead of his fellow-countrymen Luca Giardelli and Alfio Spina (both on CRG-TM). All is set and ready to attack, tomorrow, the current leader of the category, Spina.

 

 

