New Faces On The Wsk Podium.
The Winners Of The Second Round Of The Wsk Super Master Series In Castelletto (I) Are Novalak (Gb – Tony Kart-Vortex) In Ok, Lammers (Nl – Sodi-Tm) In Kz2, Rosso (I – Tony Kart-Vortex) In Ok Junior And Antonelli (I – Tony Kart-Vortex) In 60 Mini.
Today
the temperature was decidedly spring-like if compared to the one we had at the
beginning of the weekend of WSK Super Master Series, hosted by the
International Circuit 7 Laghi in Castelletto di Branduzzo (northern Italy). The
challenging series of races, made really demanding by the different conditions
of the track (rain and low temperature at the beginning and dry asphalt during
the final phase), brought new drivers on the podium of the four categories. In
two weeks’ time, new appointment on the circuit of La Conca in Muro Leccese
(southern Italy).
Novalak wins the ok after a battle which involved
three drivers.
Big
twist in the OK final, during the battle between the Spanish David Vidales, the
English Clement Novalak (both on Tony Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone) and the British
Tom Joyner (Zanardi-Parilla). Vidales went off track after making contact with
Joyner, who had been pushed by another kart during a particularly heated stage
of the race. After a tough duel with Novalak, Joyner managed to win the final,
but the 5” penalty he received because of the accident made him drop to third.
Victory went to Novalak, followed by the Finnish Paavo Tonteri (Tony
Kart-Vortex).
Lammers is the pacesetter in KZ2.
Leader
in the KZ2 Final was Jeremy Iglesias (Formula K-TM-Bridgestone) until the
halfway mark, when the Dutch Bas Lammers (Sodi-TM) launched the decisive attack
and took over the leadership, which he kept until the finishing line. 3rdplace for the Dutch Stan Pex (CRG-TM), who closed the gap with the podium
position beating the French Anthony Abbasse (Sodi-TM) into 4th.
Andrea Rosso dominates in OK Junior.
The
Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega) gained an early lead in the OK
Junior Final and managed to keep the head of the race until the chequered flag.
Behind him, a battle between three drivers ended with the Russian Pavel
Bulantsev (Tony Kart-Vortex) in second position and the Australian Jack Doohan
(FA Kart-Vortex) in third. Unfavourable finale for the Italian Mattia
Michelotto (Zanardi-Parila), who lost the second position for the misplacement
of his front fairing.
Antonelli soars in 60 Mini.
The Italian
Andrea Antonelli (Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega) achieved his first victory in WSK
pulling away in the Final of the 60 Mini. Behind him, the Russian Nikita Bedrin
(Tony Kart-TM) and the American Ugo Ugochukwu (Energy-Iame) couldn’t keep his
pace and had to settle for 2nd and 3rd.
- Home
- Partners
- Articles
- Competitions
- Karting Pictures
- Tracks
- Accommodations
- Directory
- Kart Maps
- Classifieds Ads
- Press
- Multimedia
- Contacts