About us    143 guests on line
italian  international  german  facebook  twitter
OMP KART RACE ACCESSORI
Il kart in Italia
kart store e-commerce
areografie caschi
kart helmets
STEM CROMO, LEADER NELLA CROMATURA A SPESSORE SU ALBERI MOTORE
fpk shop on line
Circuito Kart Viterbo
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
kart directory
  Press Releases > WSK 08-03-2017

Standings Change After The 2nd Round Of The Wsk Super Master Series 2017

The Leaders Are Lammers (Nl – Sodi-Tm) In Kz2, Novalak (Gb – Tony Kart-Vortex) In Ok, Rosso (I – Tony Kart-Vortex) In Ok Junior And Antonelli (I – Tony Kart-Vortex) In 60 Mini.
Third Round In La Conca, Muro Leccese (I) From  16th To 19th March.


Castelletto di Branduzzo (Pavia, Italy), 8thMarch 2017

 

The leaders of the WSK Super Master Series change.

The second round, hosted by the facility of Castelletto di Branduzzo (near Pavia, Italy), has deeply affected the standings of the WSK Super Master Series. New names, with very few exceptions, at the top before the third appointment scheduled from 16th to 19th March in Muro Leccese (I) at the World Circuit La Conca with more points to be awarded, according to the regulations.

Lammers overtakes everybody KZ2.

Outstanding performance of the Dutch Bas Lammers (Sodi-TM-Bridgestone): thanks to a double victory in Prefinal B and Final he reaches 175 points and becomes the provisional leader, pulling down his team-mate Anthony Abbasse. The French driver only managed to score a 4th position in the Final of Castelletto, but he trails only by 14 points and still keeps a wide gap between himself and the French Jeremy Iglesias (Formula K-TM) and the Italian Marco Ardigò (Tony-Vortex), both at 86 points. 5th place, with 69 points, for Stan Pex (CRG-TM).

Novalak is the new OK leader.

Also the British Clement Novalak (Tony Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone) achieved a double victory in Prefinal B and in the Final, taking the leadership over from the Belgian Ulysse De Pauw (Kosmic-Parilla). They will arrive at La Conca separated by a very narrow margin (126 points to 119), with the Italian Lorenzo Travisanutto (Zanardi-Parilla) in third position with a gap of only 23 points from De Pauw, despite his unlucky final in Castelletto. The Finnish Paavo Tonteri (Tony-Vortex) put in a terrific performance and he is now 4thwith 77 points, followed by the English Tom Joyner (Zanardi-Parilla) with 70.

Rosso makes his leadership steadier in OKJ.

The Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega) won again in the OKJ Final and keeps the leadership with 169 points. Behind him, trailing by 42 points, the Australian Jack Doohan (FA Kart-Vortex), with the Russian Pavel Bulantsev (Tony Kart-Vortex) – the brilliant runner-up of Castelletto – who has nearly closed the gap. Behind them the Russian Ilya Morozov (Tony Kart-Vortex, 76 p.) and the Spanish Genis Civico (FA Kart-TM, 60 p.).

Antonelli grabs the head in 60 Mini.

The Italian Andrea Antonelli (Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega), won the Prefinal B and the Final and grabbed the leadership with 122 points, ahead of the Russian Nikita Bedrin (Tony Kart-TM), 2nd with 120 points. The Italian Alfio Spina (CRG-TM, 104 p.) drops to third, followed by the Italian Luca Giardelli (CRG-TM, 79 p.), not very lucky in Castelletto, and by Gabriele Minì (Parolin-TM, 77 p.).

 

 

dot box

comments


"Standings Change After The 2nd Round Of The Wsk Super Master Series 2017" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.

No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
dot box

Related Links

· More about WSK

Most read story about WSK:
WSK -ROUND 2 - SARNO (ITALY), 5 -8 MARCH 2009
dot box

Associated Topics

· Internazionale
· Kart Facebook Twitter
dot box

Options


 Printer Friendly Printer Friendly

 Send to a Friend Send to a Friend
dot box

Karting Community
Nickname
Password
Register . Password lost . Forum
dot box

Kartbook
dot box

Classifieds
No ads at the moment
dot box

Latest from CIK-FIA
Paolo Bombarra, LeCont tyres
The youngest of the four tyre manufacturers currently in high level karting, LeCont was founded in 1994...
IAME, 45 years of passion and success
IAME is the world leader in the production of racing kart engines. Heir to a long history from the origins...
Albino Parolin, chassis manufacturer since 1986
The Italian firm Parolin has become increasingly important in the manufacturing of kart chassis since...
Danilo Rossi: Karting has held up relatively well in 2013 in a difficult economic situation
Quadruple World Champion, founder of the chassis brand DR, and the DR Racing Team manager, Danilo Rossi...
U18 & Academy: Prologue at Jesolo
Although we must wait until 8 July to see the real start to the CIK-FIA ?U18? World Championship and...
U-18 & Academy: Preparations underway
Some sixty drivers converged upon Jesolo (ITA) on 3 and 4 June, for a familiarisation session ahead of...
All News From Cik-Fia  
dot box

Wallpapers
International Karting Portal
Viti Racing Kart Team e Negozio on line
Aerostyle Aerografie Caschi
Karting Club Cesano
abbigliamento kart alpinestars
c
Sigeo
Go-karTv
vendo kart usati
testa racing kart
advertising
© 2002 - All rights reserved - Italiankart - TESTARACING S.R.L. - P.Iva 10337431000 - Terms and Conditions

Page Generation: 0.291 Seconds