The International Circuit Napoli In Sarno (I) Hosts The Final Round Of The Wsk Super Master Series 2017. From 6th To 9th April, Drivers And Teams Of The Four Categories 60 Mini, Okj, Ok And Kz2 Are Ready For The Final Sprint Towards Victory.
Next weekend in Sarno (Salerno. Italy), the International Circuit Napoli is hosting the last round of the WSK Super Master Series.
Sarno (Salerno, Italy), 2nd April 2017
More points to be awarded in Sarno.
Drivers
will start their racing weekend during free practice on Thursday 6thApril. Just after the qualifying on Friday 7th, heats will take
place, until Saturday 8th; it will be then that the first points
will be awarded, according to the standings of the first two days of
competition. The final output of the race is even more uncertain and
unpredictable thanks to the overall amount of points; there are, in fact, 153
points to be awarded, thanks to the incremental scoring system, which allows a
great number of drivers to aim at victory.
The leaders of Muro Leccese defend themselves in Sarno.
The
current leaders of the standings are ready to defend themselves against a
numerous pack of dangerous rivals. In KZ2 the Dutch Bas Lammers(Sodi-TM-Bridgestone) has to defend his leadership against the attacks of his
team-mate, the French Anthony Abbasse, and of the Czech Patrik Hajek
(Kosmic-Vortex). The British Clement Novalak(TonyKart-Vortex-Bridgestone), winner of the OK Final in Apulia, has to keep at
bay the Belgian Ulysse De Pauw (Kosmic-Parilla) and the Spanish David Vidales
(TonyKart-Vortex). In OKJ, the Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony
Kart-Vortex-Vega) is still the leader after his victory in Apulia; Leonardo
Marseglia (Zanardi-Parilla) is in second position ahead of the English Harry
Thompson (FA-Vortex). In 60 Mini, first position for the Russian Nikita
Bedrin (Tony Kart-TM-Vega), ahead of the two Italian drivers Gabriele Minì
(Parolin-TM) and Andrea Antonelli (Tony Kart-Vortex).
