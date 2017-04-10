SPECTACULAR FINALE IN SARNO OF THE WSK SUPER MASTER SERIES.
SPECTACULAR FINALE IN SARNO OF THE WSK SUPER MASTER SERIES. AT THE INTERNATIONAL CIRCUIT NAPOLI THE WINNERS OF THE FOURTH AND LAST ROUND ARE HAJEK (KOSMIC-VORTEX KZ2), BASZ (KOSMIC-VORTEX OK), MICHELOTTO (ZANARDI-PARILLA OKJ) AND CAMARA (BIRELART-TM 60MINI).
Sarno (Salerno, Italy), 9th April 2017
Gripping final sprints at the WSK in Sarno.
The
spectacular show of international karting didnâ€™t fall short of expectations:
great final sprints at the WSK Super Master Series at its fourth and last
round, hosted by the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno (I).
Hajek wins the KZ2 final, Lammers wins in the WSK
standings.
The
KZ2 final was rather eventful; the Finnish Simo Puhakka (Kosmic-Vortex-Bridgestone) was forced to
retire after few laps and from that moment onward the battle for victory was
between the Czech Patrik Hajek (Kosmic-Vortex) and the two mates of the team
Sodi Kart, the French Anthony Abbasse and the Dutch Bas Lammers. The winner
was, eventually, Hajek, while Lammers settled for third, behind Abbasse: enough
to keep the leadership of the category.
Basz is the winner in OK but Novalak grabs the Series.
The
Spanish Pedro Hiltbrand (Tony Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone) aimed at victory and he
did all he could in the OK Final. The Spaniard gained an early lead but, after
few laps, the Polish Karol Basz (Kosmic-Vortex) took over and pulled away. Basz
finished in first position ahead of Hiltbrand, while the tussle for the
remaining podium position was won by the Italian Lorenzo Travisanutto
(Zaardi-Parilla), third ahead of the English ClÃ©ment Novalak (Tony
Kart-Vortex). The latter, thanks to todayâ€™s result, succeeded in the category.
Michelotto wins the OKJ Final but Rosso is the
category leader.
Hard
luck for Christopher Lulham (Tony Kart-Parilla-Vega) and Zak Oâ€™Sullivan (FA
Kart-Vortex): they had a good start and led the pack for the first three laps,
then they made contact. With the two Brits out, the Italian Mattia Michelotto
(Zanardi-Parilla) only had to keep at bay the driver from Barbados Zane
Malhoney (FA Kart-Vortex) to win the race. The Italian Andrea Rosso (Tony
Kart-Vortex), who placed fifth, won the category.
The victory of the 60 Mini Final goes to Camara. The Series goes to MinÃ¬.
Heated battles
between many drivers in the 60 Mini Final. During the first stage of the race,
the Italian Gabriele MinÃ¬ (Parolin-TM-Vega) had a hard time and dropped back
from the first position. The Russian Nikita Bedrin (Tony Kart-TM) was very near
to the victory of the Series, but MinÃ¬ managed to achieve a great recovery and
to grab the third place on the last lap. MinÃ¬ won the Series in the nick of
time, while the Final of Sarno went to the Brazilian Rafael Camara
(BirelArt-TM). Second place for the Italian Francesco Pulito (EvoKart-TM).
- Home
- Partners
- Articles
- Competitions
- Karting Pictures
- Tracks
- Accommodations
- Directory
- Kart Maps
- Classifieds Ads
- Press
- Multimedia
- Contacts