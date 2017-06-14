Hiltbrand won the 2nd round of the European Champ in OK and Vidales got up on the podium
Hiltbrand won the second round of the European Championship in OK class and Vidales got up on the podium once more, taking the lead of the championship.
OK.On the golden book of the first international race run on the
Fernando Alonso track the great success obtained by our chassis and drivers
will remain indelibly impressed. This was possible thanks to the performance of
Pedro Hiltbrand who soon took the lead of the race, when the asphalt was wet by
a tricky rain. Indeed, the final was postponed because of the wet ground, to
avoid dangerous situations, as drivers mounted slick tires. At the new start
was still Pedro setting the tone, going straight to the success without
problems and reaching fourth place in the overall rankings. Just the
championship standings are led by our drivers, David Vidales and ClÃ©ment
Novalak, respectively, with David climbing to the top positions thanks to the
points gained, thus obtaining a good third place in the race held on the Alonso
track, too.
