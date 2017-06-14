|
Great races at the CIK-FIA European Championship in Oviedo (E).
The winners are De
Conto (I - CRG-TM KZ), Hiltbrand (E â€“ Tony Kart-Vortex) and Michelotto (I â€“
Zanardi-Parilla OKJ). Next week the special TV report from the Fernando Alonso
circuit on Motorsport.tv.
Morgal (E), 11th June 2017 - No.15
Decisive Finals in Spain at the CIK-FIA European Championship.
The
round of Oviedo (E) was a crucial passage for the CIK-FIA European
Championship. In Spain, on the circuit dedicated to the McLaren driver
Fernando Alonso, the Championship celebrated its third 2017 event on the
1390-metre-long track set in La Morgal, in the Principality of Asturias. The
Finals, which took place today, will play a key role in the standings of the
categories involved. Before next event which will be held in Le Mans (F), in
three week, the channel Motorsport.tv will air next week a special report of
the whole Asturian weekend.
De
Conto dominates in KZ.
KZ
started with the great performance of the Dutch Marijn Kremers (BirelArt-TM-
Bridgestone), who was the fastest in qualifying but was then beaten by the
Italian Paolo De Conto (CRG-TM), who dominated in the heats. In the final,
the French Jeremy Iglesias (Formula K-TM) took the lead for few laps before
De Conto â€“ again! â€“ passed him. Good performance also for the Dutch Bas
Lammers (Sodi Kart-TM), who achieved a great recovery and managed to place
second behind De Conto (in the foto on the top, on the first step of the
podium). Kremers was also very good and fought hard in the last laps to score
a final third place.
Hiltbrand ahead in OK.
In
OK, the German Hannes Janker (CRG-Parilla-Le Cont) led both in qualifying and
in the heats. But in the final it was Pedro Hiltbrand (Tony Kart-Vortex) to
have the upper hand: he took the lead at the start and kept it until the end
while, behind him, a hard battle for the remaining podium places took place.
Eventually, it was the British Tom Joyner (Zanardi-Parilla) who grabbed the
second place behind Hiltbrand (above on the podium, after his victory). Unfortunately, a mechanic issue stopped
the Italian Flavio Camponeschi (CRG-Parilla), who took part in the battle
behind the pace-maker but, in the end, he was forced to retire and to give
way to the Spanish David Vidales (Tony Kart-Vortex).
Michelotto
succeeds in OK Junior.
The
heated battle for the leadership in OKJ slowed down the two British drivers,
Cristopher Lulham (Tony Kart-Parilla-Vega) and Harry Thompson (FA Kart-
Vortex), while another Brit - Jonny Edgar (Exprit-TM) â€“ took the leadership
and won the final. Many drivers got a penalty for the displacement of their
front fairing and Edgar was among them. So, victory went to the Italian
Mattia Michelotto (Zanardi-Parilla), who was wise enough to avoid the risks
of the heated fight for the top positions. Penalty also for the Spanish Genis
Civico (FA Kart-Parilla), who had finished third: the remaining two podium
positions went to Lulham and Thompson.
