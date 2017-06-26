|
From 30th June to 2nd July, Le Mans (F) hosts the fourth event of the CIK-FIA European Championship
From 30th June to 2nd July, Le Mans (F) hosts the fourth event of the CIK-FIA European Championship for OK, OK Junior and KZ2, and the Karting Academy Trophy â€“ 2nd round. The live streaming on www.cikfia.tv and www.cikfiachampionship.com, followed by the special report on Motorsport.tv
From
30th June to 2nd July, Le Mans (F) hosts the fourth
event of the CIK-FIA European Championship for OK, OK Junior and KZ2, and the
Karting Academy Trophy â€“ 2nd round. The live streaming on www.cikfia.tv and www.cikfiachampionship.com, followed by the special report
on Motorsport.tv.
Le
Mans (F), 25th June 2017 - No. 17
An appointment rich of events in France.
International
kart racing enters the summer season: in one month, all the European titles
will be awarded. The first out of three final events of the CIK-FIA European
Championship is going to be hosted from 28th June to 2nd July by the circuit in Le Mans, an event reserved to the OK, OK Junior and
KZ2 categories, together with the Karting Academy Trophy. Then, in July, the
following rounds in Alaharma (FIN) and Kristianstad (S), where we will know
the names of the new European Champions. The Le Mans Karting International is
a 1384-metre-long circuit, officially opened by Alain Prost in 2013. It is
set within the track which, last week, hosted the world-renowned 24 Hours: a
place which is definitely part of the history of Motorsport. It is here that
the nearly 300 entrants, among them the best kart drivers in the world, will
fight for the standings of the European Championship. The OK and OKJ Champs
is halfway through, before the two final rounds in Scandinavia. The KZ2 is at
its penultimate event before the grand finale in Sweden. Also the young
drivers of the Academy Trophy are at their second round, before the seasonâ€™s
end in Finland.
The
event on video.
The
racing programme of Le Mans is beginning on Friday 30th June with
qualifying practice; then, on Saturday 1st July, the heats and on
Sunday 2nd the final phase. The media coverage by WSK Promotion
will guarantee the live streaming on cikfia.tv and cikfiachampionship.com:
the appointment is on Sunday 2nd July at 10:10am for the broadcast
which is lasting all day, until the Finals of the four categories. On
Motorsport.tv, the following week, the special report.
Chasing the leaders.
There
are lots of frontrunners in OK: the Spanish David Vidales is leading the
category since the last round in Spain; behind him, his team-mate, the
English Clement Novalak (both on Tony Kart-Vortex-LeCont), with the French
Theo Pourchaire (Kosmic-Vortex) behind them. Three Brits lead the OKJ: Harry
Thompson (FA Kart-Vortex-Vega) is in first position ahead of Jonny Edgar
(Exprit-TM) and Cristopher Lulham (Tony Kart- Parilla). In KZ2 (above, a photo of the
first round in Genk, Belgium), the Italian Matteo ViganÃ² (Tony
Kart-Vortex-Bridgestone) will have to fend off the attacks of his fellow
countryman Alessandro Irlando (Sodi-TM) and of the German Leon Koheler (Tony
Kart-Vortex), while in the Academy the Dutch Mike van Vugt leads, after
achieving maximum score, ahead of his fellow countryman Tijmen van del Helm
and of the Belgian Xavier Handsaeme (all on Exprit-Vortex-Bridgestone).
