CIK-FIA EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS OK - OKJ - KZ - KZ2: FINAL DAY AT KRISTIANSTAD (S)
Races under the rain in Kristianstad (S), at the last round of the CIK-FIA European Championships: the winners are Kenneally (GB â€“ Tony Kart-Vortex OK); Doohan (AUS - FA Kart-Vortex OKJ); Hajek (CZ â€“ Kosmic-Vortex KZ); Renaudin (F â€“ Sodi-TM KZ2).
Kristianstad (S), 30th July 2017 -
No. 29
Winners and Champions in Kristianstad.
It was a magnificent finale the one of the CIK-FIA European Championship
hosted by the Swedish circuit Asum Ring in Kristianstad. Each category
involved in the competition offered a great double show: drivers challenged
each other to win the Finals but also, in the follow places, to gain points
to win the European titles. The rainy day made predictions particularly hard.
The highlights of the whole weekend will be the main topic of the special TV
report on Motorsport.TV next week.
OK: Kenneally wins
the round, Taoufik the Championship.
At the start of the Final, the Norwegian
Dennis Hauger (CRG-Parilla-LeCont) took the lead but was then overtaken by
the English Finlay Kenneally (Tony Kart-Vortex), the top driver after the
qualifying phase. The Polish Karol Basz (Kosmic-Vortex) closed the gap and
managed to grab the second position, beating Hauger into third. The
Championship leader, the Moroccan Sami Taoufik (FA Kart-Vortex) was a bit
behind but ahead of the Spanish Pedro Hiltbrand (Tony Kart-Vortex), which was
his main challenger to the title. Hiltbrandt, however, lost all hope when his
kart slowed down and he was forced to drop back to the last positions. It was
at this time that Taoufik was sure to win the title and, thanks to his final
fifth place, he increased his score in the standings. During the last stage
of the race, Travisanutto first passed Taoufik, then Hauger. The Italian
driver secured the last podium position behind the winner Kenneally and the
runner-up, Basz. On top, the three drivers on the podium.
OKJ:
Doohan secures victory in the Final, Edgar grabs the title.
In OK Junior, Doohan (FA Kart-Vortex-Vega) had a winning
strategy: the Australian driver, in pole position after the heats, gained an
early lead thanks to an outstanding start. Behind him, the two English
drivers Jonny Edgar (Exprit-TM) and Harry Thompson (FA Kart-Vortex) battled
for the title: a breath-taking duel full of overtaking manoeuvres.
Eventually, it was Edgar who managed to cross the finishing line behind
Doohan. Edgar was then hit by a penalty for overtaking under yellow flags.
So, Thompson placed second, the German Hugo Sasse (CRG-Parilla) third and
Edgar fourth: a result which, anyway, allowed him to win the Championship.
Above, a photo of the OKJ podium before the penalty to Edgar.
KZ:
Hajek is the winner, De Conto the European Champion.
The Italian Paolo De Conto (CRG-TM-Bridgestone), who had
already won the KZ title last week, was not as conspicuous as the Czech
Patrik Hajek (Kosmic-Vortex): the latter, thanks to a great start in the
Final, managed to pull away, while the Dutch Marijn Kremers (BirelArt-TM) â€“
the best after the qualifying phase â€“ lost lots of positions. He was passed
also by his fellow countryman Bas Lammers (Sodi-TM) and by De Conto. Kremers
finished fourth, after a thrilling duel with Corberi and Puhakka. Hajek
secured victory and celebrated on the podium (in the photo above) together
with Lammers, second, and De Conto, the new European Champion.
Renaudin
wins in KZ2. KÃ¶hler grabs the title.
Impressive tussle at the start of the KZ2 Final, with the
French Adrien Renaudin (Sodi-TM-Bridgestone) who managed to pass all the
drivers in the top positions who, during the first lap, all lost lot of
ground. Among them, also the French Tom Leuillet (Sodi-TM), the best driver
after the qualifying phase. The heated battle for the head of the race
obliged the Italian Matteo ViganÃ² (Tony Kart-Vortex), one of the
Championship frontrunners, to fight hard to reach the third position, behind
Renaudin and the Brazilian Gaetano Gomes Di Mauro (CRG-TM). All the
frontrunners had troubles during the race, including ViganÃ² who lost ground
and cleared the way for Leon KÃ¶hler (Tony Kart-Vortex). The German driver,
the leader of the Championship, finished only 14th, but it was enough to
secure the title. Behind Renaudin, the winner (above, on the podium), Gomes
Di Mauro was the runner-up and the Dutch Martijn van Leeuwen (Energy-TM),
placed third.
