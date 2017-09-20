ï»¿ Italiankart.com - WORLD KZ CHAMPIONSHIP IN WACKERSDORF - CIK-FIA WORLD CUP
  Press Releases > CIK-FIA WORLD CUP 08-09-2017

WORLD KZ CHAMPIONSHIP IN WACKERSDORF
The KZ World Championship is one of the most awaited events of the season. From September 7th to 10th at Wackersdorf German track, all the attention will be focused on the round that will award the World Champion title in the shifter class.


On the challenging and demanding Wackersdorf circuit we have always been leaders, and also the recent Bridgestone test session, held in early August, has confirmed the quality of our technical material.
In the master class, KZ, we will lineup Luca Corberi and Marco ArdigÃ², back from the injury that kept him away from the races for most of the season.
At the wheel of our Tony Kart chassis for the world challenge, we will also have Pedro Hiltbrand and Matteo ViganÃ², both already on track with the Racing Team during this season. This event lineup will be completed with the new entry, Jordon Lennox-Lamb.
The 1,190 meters of the German circuit will also assign another CIK-FIA title of absolute importance, the International Super Cup title in KZ2.
In the Super Cup race, the Racing Team's drivers will be Alessio Piccini and Jean Luyet, both already involved in previous international races. Both of them showed off their potential and the qualities of our vehicles during the season.
The exciting World Championshipâ€™s weekend will be â€œlive" thanks to the official Facebook profile @ tony.kart.official and Instagram .Moreover, thanks to the official CIK-FIA TV you will be able to see the finals of Sunday in live streaming. 


