|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIK-FIA WORLD KZ CHAMPIONSHIP AND INTERNATIONAL KZ2 SUPER CUP AT WACKERSDORF (D) - FINALS
Heated Finals on the circuit of Wackersdorf (D). The CIK-FIA KZ World Championship won again by Paolo De Conto (I â€“ CRG-TM), while Alex Irlando (I â€“ Sodi-TM) is the winner of the International KZ2 Super Cup.
|
Heated
Finals on the circuit of Wackersdorf (D). The CIK-FIA KZ World Championship
won again by Paolo De Conto (I â€“ CRG-TM), while Alex Irlando (I â€“ Sodi-TM) is
the winner of the International KZ2 Super Cup. Special TV report from Germany
next week on Motorsport.tv.
Wackersdorf (D), 10th September 2017 -
No. 34
The
first 2017 kart racing world title awarded in Wackersdorf.
The
appointment with international kart racing in Germany was another exciting
page of motorsport. The CIK-FIA World Championship of the KZ category, hosted
by the Prokart Raceland circuit, was, in fact, rich of thrilling races. The
Bavarian town of Wackersdorf also hosted the CIK-FIA International Super Cup
for KZ2 category. This event, too, had a surprising finale, which did not
confirm the trend of the qualifying stage. The winners were the most
determined drivers, who managed to enthral the attendance on the stands
around the circuit or connected to the competition thanks to the live
streaming available on the Internet.
|
|
The
weekend in Wackersdorf on Motorsport.tv.
After todayâ€™s long live streaming on cikfiachampionship.com
and cikfia.tv, next week the specialized network Motorsport.TV will complete
the media coverage from Wackersdorf with the broadcast of a special report
from Germany (above,
the start of the World Championship's final race).
|
|
Paolo De Conto double champion in KZ.
The
heats said that there was a long list of drivers who could aim at winning the
championship: the qualifying stage, in fact, had five different winners. The
only participant who manged to win twice was the French Anthony Abbasse
(Sodi-TM-Bridgestone) who, thanks to this result, was the pole sitter of the
Final. Next to him, in the front row, his fellow countryman Jeremy Iglesias
(Formula K-TM). The latter had a fantastic start in the Final and gained an
early lead, even though Abbasse showed that his pole position was not a flash
in the pan. Abbasse, after few laps, took over the leadership, always pursued
by Paolo De Conto (CRG-TM, in the photo above).
The Italian driver, eager to lay his hands on his second title in a row,
closed the gap little by little. The two frontrunners exploited their karts
to the utmost until De Conto managed to overtake his rival and to keep the
leadership until the end. Abbasse placed second, while behind them the
Finnish Simo Puhakka (Kosmic-Vortex) almost succeeded in securing the third
podium position, but he was then overtaken by Jorrit Pex (CRG-TM).
Eventually, it was the English Ben Hanley (Croc-TM), who started from the
13th slot on the grid, who grabbed the third place thanks to a terrific
recovery. In the photo on
top, the podium of the CIK-FIA World KZ Championship.
|
|
Alex Irlando is the new star in KZ2.
Alex
Irlando (Sodi-TM-Bridgestone) is the new name of this 2017 season in KZ2. The
Italian driver, born in the town of Locorotondo in southern Italy, managed to
have the upper hand despite this edition of the CIK-FIA International KZ2
Super Cup could count on a large pack of frontrunners. After the end of the
qualifying stage, the driver to beat seemed the Italian Riccardo Longhi
(BirelArt-TM), the pole sitter of the Final thanks to five victories in the
heats. But the rain fallen during the night on the circuit of Wackersdorf
changed the asphalt condition, and Longhi did not feel so at ease on wet
track. The Swedish Benjamin Persson (CRG-TM) took advantage of the situation
and took the lead at the start of the Final, right ahead of Longhi. Irlando,
who started from the third row, recovered positions and, eventually, he
managed to overtake Longhi. Once in second position, Irlando began to trail
in the wake of Persson and, with few laps remaining, the Swedish could count
only on a very narrow margin. Longhi was always behind the two leaders and
the race was decided with a sprint final between these three drivers: Irlando
attacked and passed Persson only few bends away from the finishing line,
securing victory of the KZ2 Super Cup. Persson and Longhi, the two other
great protagonists of the race, placed second and third respectively. Above, the KZ2
podium.
|
|
|
|
comments
|"CIK-FIA WORLD KZ CHAMPIONSHIP AND INTERNATIONAL KZ2 SUPER CUP AT WACKERSDORF (D) - FINALS" | Login/Create an Account | 0 comments
|
|The comments are owned by the poster. We aren't responsible for their content.
|
|
No Comments Allowed for Anonymous, please register
|
|
|
Related Links
|
|
Associated Topics
|
|
Options
|
|
|
|
Karting Community
|
|
Kartbook
|
|
Classifieds
|
|
Latest from CIK-FIA
|
|
Wallpapers